Save 33%! Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds now at lowest-ever price

Good news, bargain hunters and lovers of excellent (and convenient) audio: the Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM3 truly wireless earbuds have hit a new low price of £153.

This Amazon deal means you can now save 33 per cent on the original price of our favourite true wireless buds, which offer noise-cancelling technology, great sound quality and bags of battery life.

As we noted in our Sony WF-1000XM3 review, the five-star buds "raise the bar, combining effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality". Both colours – black and silver – are reduced, although the silver version is a few pounds more.

As well as the superb noise-cancelling with a handy ambient mode, you get Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and excellent battery life (6 hours in the buds, plus another 18 hours via the included charging case). Unless you've got a very long commute, that should be plenty to keep you going.

