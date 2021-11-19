Black Friday has proven so popular that Amazon is officially extending its 24-hour sale into a 48-hour fiesta of deals and discounts (25th-26th November). But why wait until then? The retailer has also declared today the start of 'Black Friday Week' (19th-29th November) and introduced deals on Amazon devices, headphones, speakers, TVs and more.

Thousands of Black Friday Week deals are live right now, but we've highlighted some of the biggest savings below. Don't forget: you'll need Prime membership to score the cheapest deals, not to mention speedy delivery (sign up to a 30-day free Prime trial).

To get the ball rolling, Amazon has done the decent thing and slashed the prices of its own devices. The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) gets a mega 53% discount (now £19), while the newer, 4th Gen Echo Dot is down 42% from £50 to only £29). The beefier Echo (4th Gen) speaker drops 39%, from £90 to £55.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £40 Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £40 £19 at Amazon (save £21)

This Echo Dot might have been superseded but it can do everything you would expect from a smart speaker, including stream music, read the news and weather, take calls and more. At £19 it's just too good to miss.

Fire HD 10 tablet (32GB) £150 Fire HD 10 tablet (32GB) £150 £80 at Amazon (save £70)

The latest version of this five-star tablet offers a lot of screen for the money and puts in a strong AV performance. If you're up for being immersed in Amazon's eco-system, this 47% saving has your name written all over it.



If you like a side of video with your audio, Amazon has hacked a heroic 47% off the Fire HD 10 – the firm's excellent 10.2-inch tablet with 32GB of storage. Yesterday, the stylish slab cost £150. Today, it's just £80!

The five-star Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is 47% off (now £40) and there's a hefty 37% off the 2021 Fire TV Stick 4K Max, featuring Alexa Voice Remote, which can be yours for £37.

In the mood for some classy headphones? There's £90 off the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 wireless cans (now £260), while the five-star Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling earbuds drop to just £199. There's also £40 off the WH-1000XM3 over-ears (now £115).

If it's cheap earbuds you're after, how about 47% off the Panasonic RZ-S300WE-K wireless earbuds? They drop from £110 to just £58. There's also 27% off Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds (now £80)

Bose 700 headphones £350 Bose 700 headphones £350 £260 at Amazon (save £90)

Expect good sound quality, great noise canceling, 20-hour battery life and superb levels of comfort, all for a temptingly low price. This is a fantastic price for the Bose 700, although we could see them go even lower come Black Friday. Do you buy now or risk it? Decisions, decisions...

Sony WF-1000XM4 £250 Sony WF-1000XM4 £250 £199 at Amazon (save £50)

The WF-1000XM4 are the best true wireless earbuds around. They succeeded the XM3, and they are an improvement in every way, with better noise cancelling, added water-resistance and superior sound quality. They even throw in some new features to the mix.



Black Friday Week has also thrown up plenty of deals on Alexa-enabled speakers, including £70 off the Audio Pro Addon A10 (now £110) and £50 off the five-star Audio Pro Addon C5 (now £169). In the home cinema category, there's £130 off Denon's Home 550 Dolby Atmos/DTS:X soundbar (now £469).

In need of a new TV? The 40-inch Cello ZF0204 Full HD LED TV with Built-in DVD player was already down from £330 to £290. But now, you can pick one up for only £260.

And there's good news for those who've had their eye on a big screen. The 65-inch Philips Ambilight 8546 is £200 off (now £799). Better yet, it supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR formats.

Philips 65in 8546 4K TV £999 Philips 65in 8546 4K TV £999 £799 at Amazon (save £200)

This Philips set features Ambilight – a strip of LEDs around each edge of the screen that makes for an immersive experience – plus full support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos sound.



Thought Amazon was done? Perish the thought.

Prime members can subscribe to "selected channels" for just 99p a month for three months. The 99p deal includes: BritBox, BFI Player, Sundance Now, Hallmark TV and MUBI.

Black Friday Week runs until Monday 29th November, aka Cyber Monday. But not all the deals will stick around for that long; some are due to end earlier while others are 'limited' stock. If you spot something you like, you might want to act sooner rather than risk stock running out.

MORE:

Keep an eye on our best Amazon Echo deals and Fire TV deals

Check out the best Black Friday TV deals

Gamer? Here are today's best PS5 deals