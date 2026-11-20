For sports fans, particularly those with a more eclectic interest, there's no shortage of events to look forward to throughout the year. If you follow snooker, rugby, football, American football, golf, darts and Formula 1, there is not a month in the calendar that isn't taken up by a major event.

For music fans, things are usually somewhat slower and more spread out. But with the recent announcement of the Glastonbury 2027 festival line-up, the world has, once again, turned its eyes towards our obsession.

And what a line-up it is! With Billie Eilish, Cher, Little Simz and even Kraftwerk among some of the biggest names, if next year's festival in June is going to be one thing, it's going to be varied. With 66 acts already announced, and plenty more still to come, getting your head around the gargantuan line-up can present a considerable challenge, even for the most seasoned music fan.

As such, we've trawled through the line-up, and picked out our favourite vinyl releases from the featured artists, to help you level up your record collection while locking in your must-see sets – whether you're watching from the sofa or the mosh pit.

Not only are these some serious records, many of which are regularly found spinning in our test rooms, but with Black Friday just around the corner, there are plenty of discounts to be found here, too.

Our first pick, Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever, is currently available at a whopping 21 per cent discount as an early Black Friday deal. For an album that marries provocative, personal songwriting with seriously smooth production, this bargain is fairly hard to sniff at.

Next up, a long-time favourite for testing equipment here at What Hi-Fi? is Massive Attack's Mezzanine. With dense, dark sonics and precisely engineered atmospheric qualities, this is a test room all-timer. What's more, right now you can save yourself some much needed Christmas money, as there's 14 per cent off.

Little Simz's sixth studio album is perhaps a touch more introspective than some of her previous work, with a heavy focus on grief and resilience. The sensitivity of this album only enhances the power of Simz' rhythmic genius, however, which makes it an excellent test of your system's rhythmic acuity.

Did we mention how varied this line-up is? Fittingly, Angine De Poitrine is one of the weirder groups in this collection, with a cosmic blend of microtonal jazz and hard rock. Vol. II propelled the band to international renown, and right now the album is at its lowest price in 90 days, so move fast.

A name we didn't quite anticipate seeing on this line-up, but are certainly glad we did, is Dinosaur Jr. The band's 1987 album, You're Living All Over Me, is a chaotic and hugely entertaining collision of hardcore punk, heavy metal and indie rock. You'll only need to spin the introduction to the first track, Little Furry Things, to see why this is a good test of your tweeters' resilience.

For something more downtempo, De La Soul's 3 Feet High And Rising is the perfect record to remind you of those sunny summer days we are all missing so much. With classics such as Me Myself And I and (3 Is) The Magic Number, there's good reason this album is widely considered one of the most influential records in hip-hop history.

But it can't all be fun and games. Most of Kraftwerk's Autobahn is occupied by the 22-minute road-trip themed title track, which was inspired by the group's fondness for driving on Germany's motorways. So bizarre is the album's origin story, that we almost forgot to mention that this version of the album comes on transparent blue vinyl, and is currently available at a discount of 25 per cent.

It's refreshing to see new acts on the line-up of a festival as legendary as Glastonbury. Only very recently have Getdown Services skyrocketed to international success, bringing with them a charming blend of witty, sardonic lyricism and head-banging beats. This is our most contemporary choice, but it's one you won't regret.

Finally, an act whose 2023 Glastonbury set captured hearts around the globe. Young Fathers aren't just a live band, however, and their fourth studio album, Heavy Heavy, does a fantastic job of proving it. With driving rhythms influenced by West African music, hip-hop and krautrock, this one is sure to keep your head banging.

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