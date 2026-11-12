This turntable tracks the record groove using light, plays vinyl upside down

If you're looking for a turntable that's a bit different, you've just found it. The PP-2 reads the groove of a record using light instead of a standard stylus. The workings are hidden inside the unit, so you place the record on upside down in order to play it.

The PP-2 is made by Paris-based design studio Waiting For Ideas. It uses Miniot's analogue stylus tech as found in its Wheel turntables that we wrote about almost a decade ago.

Waiting For Ideas claims that by using light instead of a normal stylus, the PP-2 produces a "sound of extraordinary purity – able to reach all the way down to the lowest frequencies, with a depth and precision the previous generation could only approach."

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Of course we can't verify that without having tested it.

Because there are no magnets, it claims to follow the groove "more faithfully, tracing the finest details with a delicacy magnetic systems cannot match. Every micro-dynamic is preserved. Every note sits exactly where it should."

The PP-2 is driven by an axial flux direct-drive motor, which is optically controlled to adjust its speed a thousand times per second. There's a built-in preamplifier, so you can plug it straight into a pair of active speakers. It also has RCA and 3.5mm connections, and is powered by a USB-C cable.

Sound aside, it's a pleasingly minimalist device, made from a single block of anodised aluminium. But this comes at a cost – the price is €8900 (around £7400 / $9800 / AU$14,500). Minot's own Wheel 3, by contrast, costs £2900. So you'll have to really love the design to part with the extra cash.

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