This five-star turntable is easy to use, has stupendous sound and is at a new low price – but only until midnight

Getting into vinyl for the first time? Or just looking for an easy-to-use budget turntable?

The great-value Sony PS-LX3BT would be our first port of call, but if you have a bit more budget and want a noticeable improvement in sonic performance, we recommend considering the Sony PS-LX5BT.

The step-up model is just as easy to use as its talented sibling, but comes with a better cartridge, fully detachable interconnect cables and more open, spacious and detailed sound.

And the PS-LX5BT can be yours for only £300 at Amazon, a solid £99 saving and the lowest price we've seen yet. You'll have to be quick though – the deal ends at midnight tonight!

Five Stars Save 25% (£99) Sony PS-LX5BT: was £399 now £300 at Amazon With fully automatic operation, Bluetooth connectivity and an easy setup, the Sony PS-LX5BT is a great budget choice no matter your turntable knowledge. Together with a clear, cohesive and natural sound, the PS-LX5BT can do it all.

The Sony PS-LX5BT is ideal for beginners, thanks to a built-in phono stage, fully automatic operation and great sonic performance on a budget.

As it's a fully automatic turntable, it's simple to set up and use. You don't even need to touch the tonearm or tinker with weights – simply press the 'start' and 'stop' buttons and the tonearm will move automatically.

The PS-LX5BT is supplied with a pre-fitted moving magnet cartridge with a 2g tracking force: an atypical offering at this level which helps it deliver improved performance over most budget turntables.

Bluetooth is included too, including hi-res aptX Adaptive codec support for handling files wirelessly up to 24-bit/96kHz. The PS-LX5BT can also pair up to eight devices at any given time, ideal if you have multiple Bluetooth speakers and headphones in the home.

The sound, however, is what sets the PS-LX5BT apart from other Bluetooth turntables at this level.

"The Sony spinner’s organised, authoritative sound deftly balances poise and punch, as evidenced by the manner in which it handles the heavier tracks peppered across Nas’ Illmatic LP," our Sony PS-LX5BT review reads.

"Some acoustic guitar-focused loveliness courtesy of Will McNicol gives the PS-LXB5T a chance to show off its handling of subtle instrumental textures, and the Sony rises to the task with aplomb as accompanying violins and resonant cellos sing with authority."

Keep in mind that Black Friday is right around the corner, so you may want to wait and see if the price drops further in the coming weeks.

If you just can't wait, however, £300 at Amazon is still an excellent price for a Bluetooth turntable with fantastic usability and class-leading sound. Just make sure you grab this deal before the day ends!

MORE:

Read our Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT review

Also consider our Rega Planar 1 Plus review

Best Bluetooth turntables: wireless record players tried and tested by experts