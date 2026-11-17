Chord Electronics has launched its most affordable full-width Ultima power amplifier, the Ultima 7, the first of the brand’s amps to feature Class G technology.

First glimpsed at this year’s High End Vienna showcase, the Ultima 7 boasts 140 watts of power into 8 ohms, although Chord promises the new stereo power amp can manage short bursts of over 1000 watts for more demanding loads.

Chord also pledges that its Dual Feed Forward technology – taken from the rest of the Ultima range – fixes the tiny glitches that occur as it switches between power levels, resulting in “vanishingly low” distortion and “lightning-fast” transient response for excellent dynamics.

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Crucially, this is Chord’s first Class G stereo amplifier, designed to deliver serious power from a smaller chassis.

(Image credit: Chord Electronics)

This Class G design, which uses multiple power supplies rather than a single one, is intended to “give music real authority and control” while delivering tight bass and allowing the Ultima 7 to run cooler than a conventional amplifier.

According to John Franks, Chord Electronics' founder and owner: “By integrating our latest-generation Dual Feed Forward error-correction with a new, highly efficient Class G topology, we’ve achieved something special in the Ultima 7. It possesses the transient speed and stability to handle complex, highly reactive loads without ever breaking a sweat. It’s a huge step forward.”

The new Ultima 7 power amplifier is available now in ‘Jett Black’ or ‘Argent Silver’, priced at £6500 (further prices pending).

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That makes it the ‘cheapest’ member of the Ultima line-up, but when you consider that the five-star Ultima 5 stereo power amp costs around £10,000, you’ll realise that these things are all relative.

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