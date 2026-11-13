Onkyo's premium headphone amplifier touts flagship performance in a desk-friendly package
Onkyo unveils the premium HA-70
In celebration of its 80th anniversary, Onkyo has introduced a new headphone amplifier: the HA-70.
Touting flagship performance from a desk-friendly footprint, the HA-70 features two ESS ES9039Q2M SABRE DAC chips, paired with Onkyo's own analogue circuitry to deliver an "accurate, detailed, and natural sound".
Engineered with a fully balanced signal path, the new unit features dedicated DAC and amplifier stages for each audio channel, a design which Onkyo promises improves channel separation, minimises unwanted distortion, and delivers "greater dynamic stability, clarity, and musical precision".
The HA-70 supports PCM playback up to 32-bit/768kHz alongside DSD256. Physical connections include USB-C, optical and coaxial digital inputs, as well as RCA and balanced XLR outputs.
The HA-70 features three optimised gain settings: Ultra Low Gain for in-ear monitors, Low Gain for low-impedance headphones, and High Gain for more demanding cans.
Built from a compact aluminium chassis, Onkyo teases a "sleek, space-saving design" which "integrates effortlessly into modern desktop environments without compromising performance".
The Onkyo HA-70 will be available in the spring of 2027, with a suggested US retail price of $650, putting it in direct competition with Audiolab's five-star D7 rival ($699). We'll get hold of a UK price and potential availability as soon as we can.
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Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
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