If you know your wireless headphones, you’ll undoubtedly have heard of the Sony WH-1000XM line.

Sony’s flagship premium wireless headphone range has consistently pushed quality boundaries at this price, and its latest entry, the Sony WH-1000XM6, is no different.

The XM6 were our Product of the Year headphones last year, with many of our staff opting for a pair as their personal headphones of choice.

It’s not hard to see why. The XM6 are excellent all-rounders that excel in practically every area, with great comfort levels, excellent active noise-cancelling, class-leading call quality and top-tier sound quality.

And after a year of waiting patiently, the Sony WH-1000XM6 have returned to their previous Black Friday price of £300 – indeed, they have even dropped a little lower. The pair are currently £298 at Amazon, a saving of £102.

Few headphones tick all the boxes quite like the Sony WH-1000XM6.

They look stylish but subtle, are extremely comfortable to wear for long periods and have a foldable design perfect for travelling.

Codec support includes SBC and AAC as well as Sony’s higher-quality LDAC, and there’s also compatibility with Bluetooth LE Audio and the increasingly popular Auracast sharing technology.

There are six mics on each earcup, which work with adaptive NC optimiser tech for a stunning noise-cancelling experience. The headphones monitor and constantly adapt to outside noise as you move around, blocking out low-frequency and midrange rumbles with ease.

Call quality is excellent, too. Voices are isolated from background noise extremely well, with even pesky wind noise cancelled out, so you’ll have no problem being heard.

Oh, and the all-important sound quality? Sensational.

“The WH-1000XM6 deliver the most detailed, dynamic, precise and open sound we’ve heard from a wireless Sony flagship,” reads our Sony WH-1000XM6 review. “The headphones just seem capable of diving into any track you play and extract an unbelievable amount of information.”

Vocals ooze texture and emotion, but all the elements gel together cohesively for a sound field that draws you in.

If sound quality is your priority, you may want to consider the Sennheiser HDB 630, which pipped the XM6 to our 2026 Product of the Year Award and feature a dongle to upgrade your source device’s sound.

The HDB 630 have yet to have a discount, however, so £102 off at Amazon for the Sony WH-1000XM6 is incredibly tempting. We haven’t seen the five-star pair get close to this price all year, so grab this deal while you still can.

MORE:

Check out our Sony WH-1000XM6 review

As well as our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) review

Our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones is also well worth a look