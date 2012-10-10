There’s nothing ‘deluxe’ about this cable. But then again ‘T2T Workmanlike’ wouldn’t be a very appetising name.

Everything is there, but nothing sticks out as extraordinary. Instruments aren’t particularly clear.

It conveys enough detail, and it has a good amount of control. But its peers beat it at every turn with more energy, better organisation, tidier presentation and wider dynamic range.

Its construction is solid enough, but it’s rather bland - it doesn't even bear its company name on its sleeve.

The T2T Deluxe is one of the cheaper optical cables out there, but you can buy a lot better for a little more money.

