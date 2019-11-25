The best John Lewis Black Friday deals 2019 UK

The first John Lewis Black Friday deals are now live and we've rounded-up the best deals on TVs, Bluetooth speakers, soundbars and more.

John Lewis's highly regarded customer service and extended warranties have long made it a popular destination for those purchasing a TV or other piece of electronics, but did you know that the retailer is also now one of the cheapest out there?

With a smaller and more carefully curated selection of electronics than many retailers, customers can feel safe that they're buying one of the better products on the market when they shop here.

We've here put together a group of our favourite products currently going at temptingly discounted prices. And with the official Black Friday deals just around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping a close eye on the best John Lewis deals.

TV deals

Sony KD-55XF9005 55-inch 4K HDR TV £1699 £899 at John Lewis

4K pictures should look fantastic on this screen while the solid stand makes it easy to install. X-motion Clarity tech promises smooth sports and action movies while HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support is present and correct. A recent further price reduction means you can now save a massive £800 on this big-screen Sony. View Deal

LG OLED55C9PLA 55-inch 4K HDR TV £1999 £1399 at John Lewis

Picture wise, this TV is every bit as good as its excellent 65-inch sibling you can see above. Colours are insanely good, contrast levels are cracking, it’s super sharp and detailed. We’d have it at home in a heartbeat.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q90R 4K QLED TV £2599 £1499

You can save a whopping £700 on this 55-incher from Samsung, which takes the company's QLED technology even closer to OLED. For £1499, it's an incredible bargain.View Deal

LG OLED65C9PLA 65-inch 4K HDR TV £3299 £1999 at John Lewis

The C9 is a superb performer that majors on naturalism in the way its predecessors did while adding an extra dollop of dynamism in terms of colours and contrast. Its audio is impressive, too. This saving makes it only more enticing a prospect.View Deal

Samsung QE65Q90R 4K QLED TV £3799 £2199

The 65-inch version of the above TV, only even more talented and with an even more extraordinary saving on the price at which we tested it.View Deal

Speaker deals

Apple HomePod for £319 £279 at John Lewis

In the HomePod, Apple created the best-sounding, most music-orientated smart speaker available in what is now a crowded market. Not only is John Lewis offering £40 off, but a two-year guarantee as well.View Deal

Naim Mu-so premium wireless speaker £895 £695 at John Lewis

The Naim Mu-so is simply one of the best wireless audio products we've tested in the past five years. Its incredible detail levels, rhythmic drive and awesome dynamics was the most like hi-fi we'd heard from a wireless product for many years. For £695, it's an absolute bargain.View Deal

Soundbar deals

Sony HT-SF150 soundbar for £115 £98 at John Lewis

This all in one soundbar offers fantastic minimalism to your home while adding a hefty 120W of two channel, bass reflex, Dolby Digital, S-Force surround sound to your TV setup. That extends to smartphone streaming thanks to Bluetooth connectivity too. View Deal

Sony HT-ST5000 Award-winning soundbar for £1500 £999 at John Lewis

Our favourite premium soundbar (it's won two What Hi-Fi? Awards on the bounce) is now available with a substantial £500 discount. This is a cracking sound solution with Dolby Atmos processing, Bluetooth and Chromecast built-in. The subwoofer is wireless, too.View Deal

Blu-ray player deals

Panasonic DP-UB820EBK 4K Blu-ray player £350 £289

This Blu-ray player is reduced by £60 to get you top features for less. That means 4K UHD and HDR Blu-ray playback with Panasonic's Hollywood Cinema Processor for enhanced movie visuals. The High-Precision Chroma processor should ensure superb colours while upscaling lets you enhance even standard Blu-ray quality.View Deal

Headphone deals

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 in-ears £90 £40 at John Lewis

They've racked up the What Hi-Fi? Awards in recent years and it's easy to tell why. The sound quality is stunning. These in-ears promote a smooth and balanced sound, with plenty of drive and a great sense of musicality. If you want to upgrade the freebies that came with your smartphone, these Sennheisers are a great shout – and at this price they're a steal.View Deal