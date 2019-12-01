The best Argos Cyber Monday deals live right now

Argos deals tend to be some of the most competitive when the big shopping days roll around, so with Black Friday out of the way it's now time for Cyber Monday deals to take over and there are already plenty to choose from.

LG 60-inch 60UM7100 4K HDR TV £599 £429 at Argos

A 60-inch 2019 LG TV for a little over £400? It's a bargain, even for an LED set. You get a quad-core processor, AI voice controls, LG's brilliant webOS platform and plenty of support for all your favourite streaming apps. It might be a budget set, but this model is now a class-leader when it comes to value for money.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition Bundle £199 £129

This is the best Black Friday gaming deal we've spotted: an Xbox One S console with 1TB of storage plus a bundle of three digital games (two of which are smash hits) and a wireless controller.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm £279 £189

This is the best UK deal we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 3. It might be the September 2017 model, but it's still one of the top smartwatches around, with GPS, pedometer, great battery life, a bright, clear screen and fantastic features.

Samsung 55-inch UE55RU7020 4K LED TV £429 £399

The 55-inch RU720 packs in plenty of features including 4K, HDR10 and HDR10+ support. This 2019 set also boasts Samsung's slick Smart TV platform, so Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all the major catch-up services are at your fingertips.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones £139.95 £119.95 at Argos These stylish Bluetooth headphones are now cheaper than we've ever seen them, thanks to an extra £20 off at Argos. They deliver detailed sound, excellent wireless performance and easy-to-use controls. Priced around £250 at launch, these premium cans are now less than half that price.

JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds £130 £99.99

In our review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Expect up to 10 hours per charge.

Sony WF-SP700N True Wireless Sports Headphones £179 £139

A budget pair of Sony wireless earbuds that are aimed at sporty types, thanks to the waterproof and splashproof design, 3-hour battery life and Google Assistant voice control.

Bush 40-inch Smart Full HD LED TV £269.99 £249.99

Argos doesn't offer a huge number of savings on TVs but if you want a cheap 40-inch HD TV, then this Bush might be worth a look. It has two HDMI ports, one USB input, optical, a wi-fi connection for Smart TV apps and an internet browser.