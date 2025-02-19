Apple Event 2025: will we see new AirPods and HomePods at the iPhone SE 4 launch?
Music or movie fan curious to see if there will be anything of interest at the Apple launch set to happen later today?
FAQ
When does the 19th February Apple event start?
Apple confirmed the event last week via a post on X. The message confirmed Apple will be launching a new product today, however unlike past events including the iPhone 16 launch last year, the firm hasn’t set a firm time or confirmed if there will be a live stream. In the past Apple has occasionally unveiled new products without any event, instead announcing them via press releases and posts on its official social media channels and store pages.
Which products are we expecting at the February Apple event 2025?
Apple’s expected to unveil a wealth of products this year, including a new HomePod with a screen, AirPods Pro 3, new Apple TV and iPhone 17 line of phones. However, according to industry rumblings these are all set to arrive later in 2025, with most analysts predicting a September-November launch window.
The company is instead expected to launch a new mid-range iPhone. Most people expect it to be called the iPhone SE 4, though recent posts suggest it may actually be called the iPhone 16E. Details otherwise remain hazy, though pre-event rumours suggest, like past SE-series phones, the new model will be an updated version of the iPhone 14, with the only significant specification upgrade being the use of the company’s Apple Intelligence (AI) ready A18 chipset.
Why is What Hi-Fi? covering an iPhone launch?
We cover phones as portable entertainment devices. In this sense, we review smartphones as portable music players and home cinemas in a hand. In this capacity Apple iPhones have long been top performers, hence why you’ll often see them in our best phones for music buying guide.
The iPhone 14 the SE 4 is rumoured to be based on was one of the best phones for music and movie fans when we first reviewed it in 2022. The iPhone 16 Pro is also our current Best Phone over £500/$500 Award Winner, so we’re curious about the sonic performance of any new iPhone.
What we’re expecting from the iPhone SE 4
The iPhone SE 4 is the main item most analysts expect to appear today. There’s been a steady stream of rumours about Apple planning to launch a new mid-range handset ahead of the fabled iPhone 17 line of handsets arrival later in the year. The latest rumours suggest, like past SE-series phones, the SE 4 will be an upgraded version of one of Apple’s older flagships. Specifically, it’s expected to be a modified version of the 2022 iPhone 14 (picture above).
This suggests it will be larger than past SE phones, measuring in at around 6.1-inches. The only other big upgrades of note we’re taking seriously included in the pre–event leaks suggest it will have an OLED panel and feature the same A18 chipset seen in the iPhone 16 range of phones. The latter has an overt focus on Apple intelligence (AI), which focusses on improving things like picture processing and general performance.
If done well the move to OLED will be good news for people that watch TV shows, or even YouTube on their phone. Music fans may be disappointed at the lack of obvious audio improvements, but it's important to remember the iPhone 14 was a great portable music player, by phone standards. So it will hopefully still be competitive, especially if it’s priced competitively.