Apple Event 2025: will we see new AirPods and HomePods at the iPhone SE 4 launch?

FAQ

When does the 19th February Apple event start? Apple confirmed the event last week via a post on X. The message confirmed Apple will be launching a new product today, however unlike past events including the iPhone 16 launch last year, the firm hasn’t set a firm time or confirmed if there will be a live stream. In the past Apple has occasionally unveiled new products without any event, instead announcing them via press releases and posts on its official social media channels and store pages.

Which products are we expecting at the February Apple event 2025? Apple’s expected to unveil a wealth of products this year, including a new HomePod with a screen, AirPods Pro 3, new Apple TV and iPhone 17 line of phones. However, according to industry rumblings these are all set to arrive later in 2025, with most analysts predicting a September-November launch window. The company is instead expected to launch a new mid-range iPhone. Most people expect it to be called the iPhone SE 4, though recent posts suggest it may actually be called the iPhone 16E. Details otherwise remain hazy, though pre-event rumours suggest, like past SE-series phones, the new model will be an updated version of the iPhone 14, with the only significant specification upgrade being the use of the company’s Apple Intelligence (AI) ready A18 chipset.