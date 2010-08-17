Trending

Sony KDL-32EX503 review

Blu-ray images look sensational on the excellent Sony KDL-32EX503 Tested at £499

By

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

The Sony won’t give up its five-star rating without a serious fight – the EX503 is still one of the frontrunners in its class

For

  • Nice to use
  • class-leading motion handling
  • excellent black levels and edge definition

Against

  • Not as slim as some rivals

Ah, old friend, we meet again.

The EX503 is something of a hero for Sony, performing superbly at both 32in and 40in sizes, the larger of which walked away with our Product of the Year Award in 2010.

The 32in was only beaten by a more expensive Panasonic, and now it can be found for even less money.

It's what's inside that counts
Don't be perturbed by the design; this is a decidedly uninviting-looking set.

Like others of this size, it's from the budget range and is all about maximising performance per pound, so the case isn't the slimmest and the remote is an old-style Bravia offering.

On the inside, though, there's plenty to shout about – not least Sony's Bravia Internet Video service.

Connect the EX503 to your network, via ethernet or optional wi-fi dongle and you can access plenty of on-demand content including iPlayer, YouTube and LoveFilm. The brand new Qriocity service has been added too, giving access to on-demand music and movies (albeit at a price).

You'll find a Freeview HD tuner, too – shoved down the list of features on Sony's own website, which shows you how well-specified the company thinks it is – plus four HDMI inputs, PC, USB and component inputs and a digital audio optical output, to name but a few. DLNA capability rounds off an exhaustive set of features.


An impressive level of performance
This TV has graced our testing rooms more often than most, but we're still impressed by the level of performance on offer in what arguably still remains the most front-room-friendly screen size.

The TV tuner gets it off to a flying start, delivering the most realistic looking images, complete with expertly weighted colours, sharp edges and a picture that's free from any digital noise.

While we wouldn't be inviting our friends round especially to hear them, we're almost impressed by the speakers, too.

Other rivals deliver a more articulate and easy-on-the-ear sound though, offering adequate bass weight and clarity without harshness in the treble frequencies.

The picture takes a little tweaking to get perfect with DVDs, but we're then treated to a superbly insightful, textured image.

Watching Fargo, the growing tension on our hapless villains' faces is delivered lovely and detailed, while motion is handled smoothly too – we used ‘low' processing and ‘film mode 1'.

Absorbing high-def images
As you might expect, Blu-ray playback ratchets up the quality and shows that the Sony still has plenty left in its locker.

Again, it's the level of insight that stands out, making for a more involving, absorbing watch, helped by faithful, natural colours and masterful handling of light and dark scenes.

Sounds like something of an all-rounder, then. Yep, just a little: all the latest technology is here and it's matched by superb performance across the board. At this sort of price, it really is a no-brainer.

Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesEX503
Product LineBRAVIA
Product NameSony KDL-32EX503
Product ModelKDL-32EX503
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeLCD TV
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberKDL32EX503PU

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand25 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate11.90 kg
Width with Stand80 cm
Weight Approximate9.90 kg
Height with Stand53.4 cm
Width80 cm
VESA Mount Standard200 x 200
Depth9.6 cm
Height49.7 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions49.7 cm (H): 80 cm (W): 9.6 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesSleep Timer
Aspect Ratio16:9
Backlight TechnologyCCFL
Internet AccessYes
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Screen Size81.3 cm (32")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemSurround Sound

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption200 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption119 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-C (MPEG4)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • BRAVIA KDL-32EX503 LCD TV
  • AC Cable
  • Operating Instructions
  • Table-Top Stand
  • Remote Commander

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year