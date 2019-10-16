Save over 30% on the UE Wonderboom 2 on Amazon pre-Black Friday

It's not even Black Friday yet and What Hi-Fi? HQ has spotted a number of incredible offers on five-star hi-fi products.

This particular deal is almost difficult to write about – you see, we've run out of superlatives for the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth speaker. Not only is it a class-leader in its category, the UE recently won a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award for being the best portable wireless speaker under £100.

This second-generation model offers enhanced bass on top of the same balanced, pleasing tonality as the already-five-star original Wonderboom. It also offers better battery life, increased durability, stereo pairing, and a useful outdoor listening mode.

When we reviewed it at the asking price of £89, we concluded, "For under a ton, this is where the wise money goes".

Provided you're fine with the 'Just Peach' hue, you can now own this Award-winner for just £62 on Amazon – meaning you'll have an even bigger chunk of change left.

Amazon has also slashed £40 off the original Wonderboom – meaning you can nab one in a variety of colours for just £50 on Amazon. That is a massive 44 per cent saving.

One thing we can't say for sure is how long these cracking offers will be available, so if you're on the market for a great little portable Bluetooth speaker and don't want to wait until Black Friday kicks off properly on the 29th November, then now is a good time to buy.

