Goldring has begun shipping a new three-strong range of moving-magnet cartridges: the E-series.

Sensibly dubbed E1, E2 and E3, these new cartridges are intend as upgrades for the suddenly booming turntable market. Each features Goldring's bespoke Magnetic Duplex Technology, which utilises two magnets (one for each pickup coil) where competing designs use only one. Goldring says this arrangement reduces crosstalk and offers better stereo separation.

E1 (coloured red) will cost around£60. E2 (green) is £80 or so, and E3 (violet) more like £100. Each is optimised for the medium- to high-mass tonearms found on many mainstream turntables.

MORE:

10 affordable ways to upgrade your hi-fi system

SME Model 15A review

Sky Sports channel revamp coming next week

Best budget turntables 2017

Spotify trials hands-free Driving Mode

How to set up a turntable