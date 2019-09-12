CEDIA: Epson launches LS-500 4K ultra short-throw Laser Projection TV

If you want a bigger-than-a-TV image and you're not sure about installing a projector, how about this Epson alternative? Launching at CEDIA, the Epson LS-500 is a Laser Projection TV, delivering a 4K HDR image up to 130 inches in size from just centimetres away from the screen on your wall.

The Epson LS-500 uses the company's proprietary 3LCD ultra-short throw digital projection technology alongside the company's dynamic laser array, plus an ambient light-rejecting, thin bezel fixed frame screen.

(Image credit: Future)

The Laser Projection TV claims 4000 lumens brightness and over 2,500,000:1 contrast ratio, with a native refresh rate of up to 60 Hz and support for 10-bit HDR, HLG and Rec.709 colour.

It even includes the Android TV smart platform, front-firing 10-watt stereo speakers and support for 3D video (remember that?).

There are two Epson LS-500 models, offering 100-inch or 120-inch screens. Available in black or white, Laser Projection TV systems cost $4999 and $5999 respectively – a fair bit cheaper and smaller than Sony's Crystal LED display, then.

MORE:

CEDIA 2019 news and highlights

Best projectors