Bose SoundSport earbuds half price at Walmart

Bose fans can at the moment pick up a pair of the company’s celebrated SoundSport in-ear headphones for half price at Walmart.

The wired versions, originally priced at $99, are now available for $49 on the store’s website, with free shipping.

Though What Hi-Fi? hasn’t yet tested this specific pair, the SoundSport range as a whole has received numerous positive reviews. Bose’s SoundSport Wireless in-ears were awarded five stars for their well-balanced and entertaining performance toward the end of last year, despite an array of high-quality rivals, so potential buyers of the wired alternative can feel they’re in safe hands.

The SoundSport wired headphones are packaged with a carry case and choice of three sizes of Bose’s StayHear ear-bud tips for that all-important seal.

They also benefit from acoustic ports positioned to resist sweat and damp weather, and hydrophonic cloth to keep out moisture. An in-line mic and volume control, meanwhile, ensures you can stay connected whatever you’re doing.

Walmart currently has the Charcoal and Power Red finishes available on its website. And, while we can’t say how long the deal will last, it’s fair to assume you’ll want to take advantage of the price cut sooner rather than later.

