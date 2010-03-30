These Monster in-ears feel like a meatier, weightier prospect than some rivals.



The packaging claims that the PROs produce "bass so deep that it sounds like a subwoofer in your ears". We can't say that we've ever wedged a sub down our ear canals, but what we can say is that the Monsters are certainly very generous in the bass department.



Play 50 Cent's In Da Club, and there's real force behind the delivery. The trade-off for all that powerful bass is that they can slightly miss the mark when it comes to grip and definition .



Composure and smoothness

That said, with potentially shrill and bright tracks, these Monsters are reassuringly rounded. La Roux's self-titled album can sound hard and uncomfortable in the wrong company, but the Monsters really impress with remarkable composure and smoothness.



The Turbine PROs are a very eye-catching design, and their low-end grunt will impress many. The only drawback is that their all-round performance doesn't quite match that of comparable rivals.

