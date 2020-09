The best Amazon Echo deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2020

Amazon Echo Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s guide to the best Amazon Echo deals and cheapest prices on every Echo speaker.

The annual shopping extravaganza that is Amazon Prime Day will soon be upon us, and you can bet your bottom dollar that will mean cheap prices and great deals on Amazon Echo devices.

The Amazon Echo range of smart speakers and devices has built a name for itself as an affordable and reliable way of bringing smart skills and the Alexa voice assistant into your home, along with a decent level of sound quality for music. And it's now grown to encompass devices with screens, wireless earbuds, plug adaptors, and more.

Echo speakers all work together seamlessly for multi-room audio, can be controlled using your voice, and they can also be used to control other smart home appliances like your lighting and thermostat. So from wherever you are in the house, you can have complete control, just by speaking.

Expect deals galore for Prime Day, but also for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which follow soon after. But what if you want the cheapest Echo deals right now? And which one should you buy anyway? We've rounded-up the best Echo deals on every device and given you an overview of each one's features...

Amazon Echo Show 8

The Echo Show range has all the features of an Echo speaker, plus a screen. That means you can see the weather forecast, calendar appointments, photo slideshows, video calls and more, adding to the experience considerably. The Show 8's 8-inch screen is HD, which is an ample picture quality at this size. It can also show video footage like the news, TV shows and films. You can customise your home screen and create morning routines to start your day, and it's handy for reading recipes. Worried about someone spying on you? There's a cover for the camera – just slide it shut and you'll have peace of mind that no one's watching. You can also deactivate the mics and camera at the touch of a button.

Amazon Echo Buds

The Echo Buds are Amazon's stab at a pair of true wireless earbuds. They feature noise reduction (but not noise cancelling) tech by Bose, Alexa for voice controls, plus compatibility with Apple's Siri and Google Assistant. They run for five hours on a single charge, or a total of 20 hours using the supplied carry case, and come with multiple ear tips to get a good fit. There's also an AirPods-style Ear Tip Sizing Test within the Alexa app to determine which ear tip is the right size for you. Touch controls make them a cinch to use, and they're already more affordable than a lot of wireless earbuds.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (4th Generation)

The new Echo Dot has changed shape. It now looks like a bubble, but thankfully it keeps the same skillset and winning price. The built-in clock displays the time, making it perfect for the bedside table, plus it has basic clock functionality like an alarm and timer, too. You can even tap the top to snooze the alarm, just like with a regular alarm clock. But of course it's packed with cutting-edge tech too, like Alexa, enabling voice controls so you can look up top trivia, hear the news, weather and traffic, and control other smart home appliances, all just by speaking. The only problem is, with all that at your beck and call, you might not want to get out of bed.

Amazon Echo Studio

The Echo Studio is Amazon's biggest, best sounding speaker yet. It contains five speakers for wide sound dispersion, and Dolby Atmos tech to make the audio more immersive. It adapts to your room too, sensing the acoustics based on its dimensions and calibrating the audio accordingly for optimal sound. Plus there are all the usual Alexa smarts onboard too, like seamless multi-room, smart home appliance control and intercom functionality using the Drop In and Announcements features.

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Generation)

The Echo Plus is a step up from the standard Amazon Echo, but not quite as premium an offering as the Echo Studio. Inside its 10x15cm dimensions are an 8cm neodymium woofer and a 2cm tweeter that pump out sound in 360 degrees. The Alexa app lets you adjust the EQ settings, plus there's a temperature sensor built into the speaker, so you can judge when to fire up the heating (by using your voice, naturally). And with seven microphones, beam-forming technology and noise cancellation, it can hear you from anywhere in the room, even if music is playing.

Amazon Echo (3rd Generation)

If you're after the smart speaker that started it all... this isn't it. Rather this is the third-generation of the one that did, and it's all the better for it. Inside are new premium speakers powered by Dolby, you can pair it with other Echo speakers to create stereo sound, and adjust the EQ settings from the Alexa app. And of course you get the same Echo skillset you know and love, with smart home control using your voice via Alexa, multi-room, and the rest.

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Generation)

Gen 2 of Amazon's screened smart speaker has a mammoth 10in HD display for all your watching, calendar, slideshow and video calling needs. It'll show you song lyrics and album art too, and you can set timers and read recipes. The bigger screen makes it ideal for bigger rooms, or for those who are vision impaired.

Amazon Echo Show 5

Or maybe a smaller screen suits you better? The Echo Show 5 has a 5.5in display, making it the perfect size for a bedside table. You can see the news headlines, traffic or weather reports when you wake up, or even sneak in a quick episode of your favourite TV show before you up and shower. Voice controls come as standard, while routines and alarms help get you get up and go.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation)

A bulb design not do it for you? Maybe you'll prefer the hockey puck design of the previous Echo Dot. This is the version without a clock built in, so you can't see the time at a glance, but it does have Alexa for all the usual smart features, and a knockdown price to boot. For a no-frills smart speaker that's small enough to move from room to room and that has a natty fabric finish, look no further.

Amazon Echo Flex

Want Alexa but don't have space for a smart speaker to clutter up your sideboards? The Echo Flex could be the answer. It slots into a plug socket, and has a microphone for hearing your spoken commands – and with Alexa built in, it can act on them accordingly. That means you can control smart home appliances like lights and thermostats just by speaking. And if you do want to play music, you can plug a speaker into it using the 3.5mm aux port or connect wirelessly over Bluetooth. There's also a USB port built in for charging your phone or another device.

Amazon Echo Auto

To take Alexa for a spin in your car, check out the Amazon Echo Auto. It connects to the Alexa app on your phone and plays music, radio, podcasts and more through your car speakers, so you can take full advantage of what they have to offer. You can connect your phone to it wirelessly via Bluetooth, or using an AUX input. Eight microphones with far-field technology mean it can hear you loud and clear even if you're bombing down the motorway with the window open. And it comes with an air vent mount for easy installation.

