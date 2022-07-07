Djokovic vs Norrie live stream and how to watch the Wimbledon semi-final for free

Wimbledon 2022 is set for a huge semi-final between six-times champion Novak Djokovic and plucky Brit Cameron Norrie. After fighting back to beat David Goffin in the quarters, No. 9 seed Norrie will be growing in confidence – and hoping that the partisan crowd might just put Djokovic of his stride. Djokovic vs Norrie starts at 1.30pm BST and 8.30am ET on Friday, 8th July. Make sure you know how to watch a Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie live stream wherever you are in the world.

It's been an impressive Wimbledon for Cameron Norrie. Andy Murray has called the British No. 1 "top-class", and backs him to upset Djokovic in Friday's men's singles semi-final, while Djokovic's ex-coach has said that Norrie has the tools to exploit the Serbian legend's weaknesses. Having come through a five-set thriller in the quarters to post his best-ever Grand Slam performance, Norrie will be starting to dream of that majestic silver gilt golden cup (complete with miniature pineapple on the lid).

Of course, Djokovic is in a different league to the softly-spoken Norrie. As rounded a player as you could imagine, the Serb is comfortable in every part of his game and hasn't lost at Wimbledon for five years. Having already won 20 Grand Slams, Nole is level with Roger Federer and two behind rival Rafael Nadal, who takes on Nick Kyrgios in the other men's singles semi-final. Having lost the chance to make it 21 at the US Open, Djokovic will be desperate to secure a place in Sunday's Wimbledon 2022 final.

UK viewers can enjoy ace coverage of every match for free on BBC iPlayer. Away from home? Make sure you know to watch a Djokovic vs Norrie live stream at Wimbledon 2022 from anywhere in the world.

Watch a free Djokovic vs Norrie live stream

The BBC has the rights to air Wimbledon 2022 – including Djokovic vs Norrie – free to UK viewers with a TV licence. Fans can stream every match live on BBC iPlayer for free (opens in new tab). Away from the UK during Wimbledon?

Use a VPN to watch a Wimbledon live stream on BBC iPlayer from anywhere. (opens in new tab)

Those in Australia are also in luck. Aussie nationals can watch a 2022 Wimbledon free live stream on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab). As with iPlayer above, remember that you'll need to use a VPN if you're trying to tune into your home coverage while abroad.

Watch a Djokovic vs Norrie live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Wimbledon 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

How to use a VPN for Djokovic vs Norrie

Using a VPN to watch Wimbledon 2022 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Wimbledon 2022, you should choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Djokovic vs Norrie live stream.

Watch a Djokovic vs Norrie live stream in the USA

ESPN will air the bulk of Wimbledon 2022 with a few of the games appearing on ABC too. Cable subscribers can get a Wimbledon 2022 live stream by logging into their accounts on the EPSN website or just switching to the ESPN and ABC cable channels.

Cordcutters can watch ESPN's coverage through Sling TV (opens in new tab) as well as using ESPN+ too. New subscribers to Sling get their first month half price (more than enough to watch the whole of Wimbledon!). After that, you'll pay the regular fee of $35 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Do remember, of course, that Australia and UK nationals can watch all of Wimbledon 2022 for free on 9Now or BBC iPlayer while using a VPN from abroad.

Watch a Djokovic vs Norrie live Wimbledon stream in Australia

Lucky Aussie tennis fans can watch Wimbledon for free on 9Now (opens in new tab)!

Every match of Wimbledon 2022 will also stream ad-free, live Stan Sport (opens in new tab), bringing subscribers all the action from every court.

Don't forget: you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access 9Now when travelling outside of Australia.

Watch a Djokovic vs Norrie live stream in Canada

TSN is the place to watch a Djokovic vs Norrie live stream if you're based in Canada. Subscription to TSN (streaming only) cost CA$4.99 a day or CA$19.99 a month.

Watch a Djokovic vs Norrie live stream in India

The Star Sports Select 1 and 2 (SD and HD) will offer live coverage of Wimbledon in India. Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) will serve up a Djokovic vs Norrie live stream.