Acer Iconia W510 review

Keyboard and battery aside, you can get more Windows 8 for your money elsewhere Tested at £530

Our Verdict

Keyboard and battery aside, you can get more Windows 8 for your money elsewhere

For

  • Full Windows 8
  • Keyboard dock included
  • Good combined battery life

Against

  • Unintuitive OS
  • So-so AV quality

Has Acer nailed the Windows 8 hybrid-tablet conundrum? The 10.1in Acer W510 might not be the most premium looking device, but it’s portable, and comes with a detachable keyboard.

Acer Iconia W510 review: Features

Windows 8 is colourful, inviting and finger-friendly, if a little unintuitive, and can handle regular software like PC games. There’s also a dual-core Intel Atom chip inside and a USB 2.0 port in the dock – but it must be noted that the W510 doesn’t have the power to replace a laptop (18 hours of combined battery doesn’t hurt, though).

The 16:9 screen looks lovely with movies in landscape orientation (and a little odd in portrait). Streaming Planet Earth from Netflix or loading your own HD content, the 1366 x 768-pixel TFT display offers a sharp, watchable picture with excellent contrast – though it’s not as accurate on colour as the likes of the Sony Xperia Tablet S, and can’t match the iPad for pixels.

The built-in speakers aren’t half bad, though they are placed where your hands rest and the headphone jack is annoyingly on the top edge – bad for trailing cables. Cans on, the W510 overdoes it slightly. For less money, the VivoTab produces a more accurate, balanced sound.

Acer Iconia W510 review: Verdict

Considering its price, there’s not much to recommend the W510 over cheaper, better quality units unless the keyboard is a must.

