For harsh, bright-sounding systems, the Bay C5 could be an antidote

For harsh, bright-sounding systems, the Bay C5 could be an antidote.

The smooth-matte jacket surrounding the interconnect is matched by the cable’s polished, glossy take on music.

Performance

Van den Hul The Bay C5

Play Tom Odell’s I Know and his vibrant piano-playing sounds rich and full of warmth, as does his vocal.

Thankfully, all that silky richness from the Van den Hul doesn’t suffocate or stifle a system’s ability to sound dynamic and exciting.

There’s still enough tension and drama to be drawn from Like A Dog Chasing Cars from the Dark Knight soundtrack. As a listener, you’re still moved and engaged by what the cable imparts.

Verdict

Our only criticism is that the Bay C5 doesn’t have a great grip on track timing.

Even music with a simple beat – such as John Newman’s Running – can sound confused. The different elements don’t knit together, with the track seeming to trip over itself.

MORE: See all our speaker cable reviews

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join whathifi on Facebook

Find us on Google+