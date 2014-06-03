Trending

Van den Hul The Bay C5 review

For harsh, bright-sounding systems, the Bay C5 could be an antidote

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

For harsh, bright-sounding systems, the Bay C5 could be an antidote

For

  • Warm, rich sound
  • Good, stylish build
  • Good for bright sounding systems

Against

  • Imperfect timing

For harsh, bright-sounding systems, the Bay C5 could be an antidote.

The smooth-matte jacket surrounding the interconnect is matched by the cable’s polished, glossy take on music.

Performance

Van den Hul The Bay C5

Van den Hul The Bay C5

Play Tom Odell’s I Know and his vibrant piano-playing sounds rich and full of warmth, as does his vocal.

Thankfully, all that silky richness from the Van den Hul doesn’t suffocate or stifle a system’s ability to sound dynamic and exciting.

There’s still enough tension and drama to be drawn from Like A Dog Chasing Cars from the Dark Knight soundtrack. As a listener, you’re still moved and engaged by what the cable imparts.

Verdict

Our only criticism is that the Bay C5 doesn’t have a great grip on track timing.

Even music with a simple beat – such as John Newman’s Running – can sound confused. The different elements don’t knit together, with the track seeming to trip over itself.

MORE: See all our speaker cable reviews

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join whathifi on Facebook

Find us on Google+