Trending

Samsung PS59D6900 review

Bargain price and wi-fi enabled but let down by its so-so  picture Tested at £1400

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

While the price suggests a bargain, the so-so picture quality might put you off

For

  • Price
  • extensive features including wi-fi
  • impressive smart features
  • excellent colour

Against

  • Lack of clarity and detail to images
  • motion issues
  • poorer-than-average sound

Yes, we did a double-take, too. With a shrewd bit of shopping, this 59inch plasma TV really is that cheap.

In anyone’s book this looks like a bit of a bargain, and you could be extremely tempted to jump to the conclusion that this is a ‘no-brainer.’ Well, can you just hold that thought?

The attraction of the Samsung is made all the stronger because of its feature set. On paper, this is far removed from the realm of stripped-down budget TVs.

Four HDMI inputs are dotted along the side of the screen, and one of which is ARC-enabled – so you can channel the TVs sound into the HDMI output of a compatible home cinema amp.

Good spec, but iffy picture
The PS59D6900 doesn’t sacrifice anything in terms of smart functionality, and the inclusion of integrated wi-fi makes connecting to Samsung’s extensive Smart Hub portal all the easier.

From here you can use all manner of streaming services from the internet, access content stored on devices on your home network and keep up to date with all your social media accounts.

Even the TVs appearance doesn’t let the side down. It’s relatively slender by plasma standards, with a brushed-effect bezel and a clear trim running right along the edge.

Touch-sensitive controls are tucked away on the bottom left-hand corner of the screen, making for a neat and attractive-looking set.

Picture quality is a let-down
It’s just a shame that the picture quality doesn’t really hit the mark. We aren’t expecting the world from a 59in TV costing this much, sure, but we still have standards that need to be met.

The D6900’s colour balance is its main strength – its ability to paint vivid yet natural hues during Avatar should be applauded – but there’s plenty of room for improvement elsewhere.

Black levels are just about OK by cheap plasma standards and there’s a lack of realism to images compared with rival screens.

It also seems as though the screen is covered in a haze, which robs the picture of clarity and depth. During the closing chapters of X-Men: The Last Stand, the picture lacks contrast and vibrancy.

Poor motion handling too
Motion isn’t handled especially well either, and there’s more than a hint of instability during fast-paced action.

Standard definition broadcasts from the Freeview HD tuner are watchable, if a little on the grainy side. The step up to high-definition content helps firm-up the edges, but there’s still the odd twitch with movement, and there are still traces of on-screen noise.

A surround sound system or soundbar of some sort is a must with this set, as the built-in speakers sound splashy, bright and devoid of any real bass.

We also noticed a buzzing sound eminating from the screen. This isn’t unheard of when talking about plasma TVs, but it was more noticeable on this model.

If you’re looking for a huge-screen television on a budget, then the Samsung fits the bill. Unfortunately, the trade-off for something this affordable is a drop in picture quality.

See all our TV Best Buys

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join whathifi on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Product Series6900
Product NameSamsung PS59D6900
Product ModelPS59D6900
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.samsung.com/uk/
Brand NameSamsung
Product TypePlasma TV
ManufacturerSamsung
Manufacturer Part NumberPS59D6900DKXXU

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Energy and Performance

Energy Efficiency ClassC
Standby Power Consumption300 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption440 W

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand33.5 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate36.30 kg
Weight Approximate30.60 kg
Width with Stand137.8 cm
Height with Stand88.6 cm
Width137.8 cm
Depth3.8 cm
Height82.7 cm
ColourStructural Black
Dimensions82.7 cm (H): 137.8 cm (W): 3.8 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesWeb Content Access
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Smart TVYes
Screen Size149.9 cm (59")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Audio

RMS Output Power30 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG4)
Motion Interpolation Technology600 Hz Subfield Motion
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz
Enhanced Refresh Rate600 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • PS59D6900 Plasma TV
  • Remote Control
  • Batteries
  • Manual
  • Adapter Cable

Warranty

Limited Warranty2 Year