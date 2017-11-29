To mark Yves Saint Laurent’s “unique” residency in Paris’ Collette department store from 27th November to 20th December, the two brands have co-created “collector” versions of three existing BeoPlay products: the premium BeoPlay A9 and less premium BeoPlay P2 wireless speakers, and the BeoPlay H9 bluetooth headphones.

In the case of the BeoPlay A9 (the big brother to the five-star BeoPlay A6), the Saint Lauren edition builds on the speaker’s impressive sound and vast streaming features with an all-black design that wears the crocodile-embossed Cocco Matis leather on the legs, black anodization on the aluminium ring, and a silver printed logo on the back.

The Beoplay A9 with Saint Laurent is priced €2499 – a fair bit more than the standard version’s £1500 price, then.

At the more modest end, the collaboration gives the Beoplay P2 an all-black design, a silver Saint Laurent logo on the front aluminium grill, and a €169 price sticker.

The Beoplay H9 with Saint Laurent wireless over-ears, priced €499, also feature an all-black design, and boast perforated black lambskin cushions, and aluminium ear cups engraved with both brand's logos.

Read more:

B&O Play reveals E4 noise-cancelling headphones

Best Cyber Monday headphone deals

Pro-Ject paints it black (or white) with Rolling Stones turntable

6 things we learned at a brand-new Dolby Cinema

First electronic album "specifically written" for Dolby Atmos