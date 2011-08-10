If you can't make it to Virgin' Media's V Festival over the weekend of August 20th-21st, anyone with a Virgin TiVo set-top box will be able to watch exclusive content on their TV.

Virgin has developed an interactive V Festival app that can be found from today in the TiVo 'Apps and Games' section.

The app complements terrestrial TV coverage of the festival on Channel 4 and 4Music with video content that will be continuously updated throughout the festival weekend to include special backstage performances and exclusive artist interviews.

The TiVo app also includes videos of past performances from V Festival, including Amy Winehouse, The Proclaimers and Snow Patrol.

In addition, fans will be able to keep up with the latest news and gossip at the event via the @vfestival Twitter feed.

And there's a dedicated V Festival smartphone app for Nokia, BlackBerry, Android and iPhone which you can download here.

