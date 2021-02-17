Sonos wireless headphones: final design revealed in patent filing?

We first caught wind of the rumoured Sonos headphones headphones back in September, but a new patent filing appears to show off their final design (via (TheVerge).

The new sketch doesn't go into a whole lot of detail, but it does reveal a sleeker look courtesy of headband rods that flow directly into the outer ear cups (the original design relied on a more traditional rocker bracket).

Another neat new touch is the Sonos logo, which is now proudly displayed on the ear cup. Though, as The Verge points out, the logo is printed in broken line text meaning it's not fixed in that position.

The outer ear cup has had a luxurious makeover befitting a pair of premium cans that could one day rival the Apple AirPods Max. There's also provision for interchangeable ear cushions, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

We've compiled all the latest Sonos wireless headphones rumours and tips here, including talk of active noise-cancelling tech and Swap, a feature said to enable the headphones to work seamlessly with home Sonos speakers.

Question is, when will Sonos reveal its (rumoured) headphones to the public? Well, it could be sooner than expected...

Last week, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence promised an "innovative" product launch in March. Was he referring to the Sonos wireless headphones? Or the firm's new Bluetooth speaker, which is said to be smaller than the existing Sonos Move and available with a charging dock.

We'll bring you all of the news on the Californian multi-room audio king's next move just as soon as we can. In the meantime, here's our guide to the best wireless headphones you can buy right now.

MORE:

Don't Move, improve: Sonos launches replacement battery kit for its Move wireless speaker

Get the full skinny: Which Sonos speaker should you buy?

Sonos: everything you need to know about the multi-room king