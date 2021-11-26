Save 25% on Q Acoustics’ multi-award winning 3000i budget stereo speakers

In celebration of the huge deals extravaganza we all like to call Black Friday, Amazon is offering up to 25 per cent off a range of Q Acoustics' celebrated 3000-series speakers, soundbars and speaker packages, many of which have garnered five-star reviews from us here at What Hi-Fi?, and some of which are What Hi-Fi? Award winners.

Here, Q Acoustics' budget 3000i speakers are on the end of big discounts, from the smallest, entry-level 3010i standmounts to the pricier 3050i floorstanders – and even the 2021 Award-winning 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack.

Looking for a great-value surround sound package, an active music system, or perhaps a more compact TV audio-boosting solution in the shape of a soundbar? You're catered for too.

We've listed the speaker deals below for your consideration...

Black Friday Q Acoustics speaker deals

Q Acoustics 3010i (white) $299 Q Acoustics 3010i (white) $299 $224.25 (save $74.25 at Amazon

"Exemplary budget bookshelf speakers for smaller living spaces", as we concluded in our five-star review. The 3010i are among the most engaging of their kind at this level. So honestly, this 25% discount is most welcome.



Q Acoustics 3030i standmounts Q Acoustics 3030i standmounts $469 $351.75 (save $117.25) at Amazon

Got a bigger budget? These slightly bigger (also five-star) speakers offer much of the 3010i's likeable character but add greater scale and dynamic reach to the equation. Oh, and there's another 25% saving to be had (stands sold separately). Bargain.

Q Acoustics 3050i floorstanders $840 Q Acoustics 3050i floorstanders $840 $711.75 at Amazon (save $128.25)

If your love for bass and big sound is greater than your budget for new speakers, a pair of midrange floorstanders could be just what your living room needs. And these punchy, musical and subtle performers are a great example of one.

Q Acoustics 3010i 5.1 speaker package $1275 Q Acoustics 3010i 5.1 speaker package $1275 $1126 at Amazon (save $149)

Want convincing surround sound but tight on space? This former Award-winning satellite speaker style package is down to a new low price thanks to this Black Friday discount.

Q Acoustics M4 soundbar $350 Q Acoustics M4 soundbar $350 $297.49 at Amazon (save $52.50)

Q Acoustics has taken its stereo speaker expertise and put it to great use. Promising great dispersion of sound and a weighty, powerful bass, this soundbar is on the large size (it weighs a little over 10lb) but it will certainly give your TV a much-needed sonic boost.





Q Acoustics Q Active 200 system $1999 Q Acoustics Q Active 200 system $1999 $1499 at Crutchfield (save $500)

Looking for a stylish set of active, wi-fi enabled speakers that support all popular music streaming services? They can also operate as a UPnP media player, plus the Control Hub offers an HDMI ARC input, an optical digital input, an analogue input and a subwoofer output – and you can plug a turntable into the Hub thanks to the built-in moving magnet phono stage. Note: stands sold separately and you're getting the Google Chromecast-supported connectivity hub (rather than the Amazon Alexa variant).

