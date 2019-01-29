Piega launches Premium Series aluminium speakers with ribbon tweeters

Considering Piega has specialised in ribbon tweeter designs since its foundation 1986, it’s not surprising the Swiss speaker brand has introduced another in its latest series.

While the 501 and 301 models feature the LDR 2642 MKII tweeter (as fitted to the brand’s Classic and Master Line Source ranges), the 701 flagship tower is the first speaker to use Piega’s new LDR 3056 ribbon tweeter.

Its thin membrane has a newly developed suspension, and supposedly benefits from both an improved magnet system and new foil layout.

Piega says its MDS midrange drivers have also seen development, and have been calibrated to both the ribbon tweeters and the new curved, aluminium cabinets.

Speaking of which, the rounded C-shaped cabinets (designed to minimise standing waves inside) are 30 per cent more rigid, and they're available in natural brushed aluminium, anodised black aluminium and gloss white lacquer finishes.

The Premium 701 features two 14cm MDS drivers, while the slightly smaller 501 has a pair of 12cm versions. The 301 standmount, which has a baffle about the size of a sheet of A4, has a single 14cm MDS driver.

Launching in the UK at the start of February, the Piega Premium 701 speakers will cost £5100, the Premium 501 speakers are £3700 and the Premium 301 will set you back £2100.

