JBL unveils Live 300TWS true wireless earbuds

True wireless earbuds are all the rage at the moment, and JBL has thrown yet another model into the ring - the JBL Live 300 TWS.

They're the first JBL headphones to work with the Harman (JBL's parent company) Personi-Fi app. This allows you to use auto-calibration tech to get the best listening experience possible from the headphones.

But this isn't the only tech you get with the JBL Live 300TWS. The Ambient Aware function allows some of the outside world through the built-in wall of noise-cancellation.

You've also get access to a mode called Talk Thru, which allows you to drop the level of music to hold a conversation without having to take an earbud out.

You'll also be able to call on the help of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant through the JBL app.

Battery life is around six hours from a single charge and this can be extended to 18 hours thanks to the battery pack-style case. 10 minutes of Speed Charging will apparently be enough to secure you one hour of playback.

Sporty types will be interested to know the wireless earbuds are also IPX5 sweatproof and water resistant.

The JBL Live 300TWS in-ears are set to go on sale this November for €149 and will be available in black and white.

