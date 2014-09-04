The Cinema Base (£300) has been designed to work with TVs as large as 60in and connects to your set via its HDMI, optical or analogue sockets.

You can also stream music from a smartphone or table using the Cinema Base's built-in Bluetooth functionality (which includes Bluetooth aptX for compatible devices). There's even room for a USB charging port so you can keep smartphones and tablets fully juiced.

Inside the Cinema Base you'll find 6.5cm left and right speakers and twin, independently adjustable 9cm subwoofers. Total power is a claimed 240W.

The JBL Cinema SB350 (£350) uses twin 55mm full range drivers partnered with dual 32mm tweeters, and comes with its own wireless subwoofer. Again, you've got HDMI, optical and analogue connections to choose from, together with integrated Bluetooth.

The SB350 also features specific built-in settings for either wall or table-mounting. Soundbases and soundbars are hugely popular markets, and we're expecting more of these kinds of products to be unveiled as IFA 2104 unfolds. Both the JBL Cinema Base and SB350 will be on sale by the end of September.

