'Filmmaker Mode' promises director's vision for LG, Panasonic and Vizio TVs

Yes, your TV could be getting another picture mode – and it could be its most important one yet.

The UHD Alliance – an industry group comprising the likes of Dolby, LG, Netflix, Panasonic, Samsung and Warner Bros – has collaborated with filmmakers and Hollywood studios alike to create a new 'Filmmaker Mode' for 4K TVs that promises to deliver the cinematic experience intended by the director.

The viewing mode will essentially override a TV's processing (such as motion smoothing and detail enhancement) so that the content being displayed has the correct aspect ratio, colour and frame rate.

The announcement of the mode comes eight months after Tom Cruise infamously posted a video in which he and Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Chris McQuarrie make an impassioned plea to turn off your TV’s motion smoothing before watching their (or any) films.

Filmmaker Mode will be activated either automatically through the movie or TV show's embedded metadata, or through a single button. The name and settings will be consistent across supporting TVs, regardless of the brand.

Speaking of which, LG, Panasonic and Vizio have so far announced support for Filmmaker Mode, so we can expect news on supported models and availability from each manufacturer to follow.

The mode was conceived through feedback from filmmakers, Hollywood studios and consumer electronics manufacturers (the UHDA's release features testimonials from the likes of Paul Thomas Anderson, Christopher Nolan, Ryan Coogler and Rian Johnson), as well as from UHDA members and the Directors Guild of America and The Film Foundation.

“As a filmmaker, I want to see…and think viewers want to see…that vision carried through to every possible viewing environment. Filmmaker Mode makes it possible for all those choices to be seen in the home,” said Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

