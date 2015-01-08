Trending

CES 2015: Arcam previews next-gen Solo Movie home cinema in a box

By News 

Hot news from Arcam here in Vegas is the first showing of its new Solo Movie one-box home cinema system with HD audio decoding and aptX Bluetooth streaming.

The system will make its European debut at the High End Show in Munich in May, but visitors to CES have been given a sneak preview.

Expected to sell in the UK for around £2000, the Solo Movie can play Blu-ray, CD, DVD-Audio, DVD-Video and SACD discs, has 5 x 60W of Class G amplification and uses high-end audio circuitry and components.

MORE: Read all our Arcam reviews and news

Audio can also be streamed to the device via Bluetooth or a UPnP (Universal Plug and Play) network. On-board decoding of Dolby TrueHD/DTS-HD Master audio will handle 5.1 film soundtracks, and there's an FM/DAB/DAB+ tuner too.

Connection options include four HDMI (1.4b), coaxial, optical, phono and 3.5mm inputs.

Arcam says its second-generation Solo Movie system "delivers music and movie sound at a quality level previously only possible from larger separate components".

CES 2015: All the latest CES news, highlights, products