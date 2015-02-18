The A49 – described as the company's first Mega-Amp – is a high-end, Class G integrated stereo amp that's said to be capable of delivering 200W per channel into 8 ohms and 400W into 4 ohms.

It also delivers up to 50W per channel in Pure Class A, with the A49 expected to be accompanied by the manufacturer's matching C49 preamplifier and P49 power amplifier in the coming months.

MORE: Arcam A49 stereo amplifier – designed in the UK, built in the USA

Features of the A49 also include an onboard PSU for Arcam's range of rSeries products, together with dual mono volume controls and a balanced signal path all the way through the amplifier.

Arcam says: "There have been great strides made in improving audio sources and loudspeakers in recent years and the time is right to match them in the field of amplifier design."

And now pilot production runs have been completed, Arcam confirmed full-scale deliveries are to begin here in the UK with the A49 available to purchase from a range of retailers for £3750.

Arcam certainly has a fine pedigree when it comes to stereo amps, with its A19 named one of our Products of the Year at our Awards 2014. Meanwhile, the A39 put in a powerful performance in its recent What Hi-Fi? showing.

MORE: Awards 2014 – Best stereo amplifiers