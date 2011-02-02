Trending

Klipsch SW-450 review

Large, and substantial, Klipsch's SW-450 subwoofer has the power, but we found that it lost its way when faced with complexity Tested at £330.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

A substantial-sounding subwoofer that's more than capable, but some rivals can handle complexity better

For

  • Substantial and weighty sound
  • understated looks

Against

  • Can lose its way with more complex basslines

It's a large unit, but there's something subtle and understated about the SW-450.

It's a deep cabinet (49.5cm), but relatively narrow (35.6cm) and the use of a vinyl wrap as opposed to a glossy black finish helps the subwoofer blend into its surroundings.

The Klipsch sports a downward-firing 10in driver with a fibre-composite cone. On the rear panel, there's also a bass reflex port big enough to swallow up your average rabbit, so just make sure every pet is accounted for before you switch it on.

And, because of the port's placement, we'd keep the Klipsch a fair distance from a wall.

Immediately, you can hear that the SW-450 is a more substantial-sounding subwoofer than the likes of the some rivals. Bass notes are weightier, tighter and have a clearer, more pristine appearance.

The SW-450 can lose its way at times with more complex basslines and there's a little rattle from the cabinet when it's pushed hard, but this is still a very capable option.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.klipsch.com
Brand NameKlipsch
Product TypeSubwoofer System
ManufacturerKlipsch Audio Technologies
Manufacturer Part NumberSW-450
Product NameKlipsch SW-450
Product ModelSW-450

Technical Information

Minimum Frequency Response28 Hz
Maximum Frequency Response120 Hz

Physical Characteristics

Width35.6 cm
Depth49.5 cm
Weight Approximate16.10 kg
Height43.2 cm
ColourVinyl Black
Dimensions43.2 cm (H): 35.6 cm (W): 49.5 cm (D)