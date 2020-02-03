If you thought buying wireless speakers meant dipping a toe into the unknown, you’re in for a welcome surprise. Because it’s not just new, yet-to-be-established companies that offer the technology, but also trusted industry favourite Denon. And with 110 years of audio expertise at its disposal, it knows a thing or two about making high-quality speakers.

The Denon Home range is the culmination of the brand’s hi-fi heritage. Speakers in the family combine Denon’s award-winning sound with cutting-edge wireless technology, and all in a chic, minimalist package that will fit seamlessly into any home.

(Image credit: Denon)

True versatility comes as standard

Denon Home speakers cater for all of your audio needs, no matter how refined. They support hi-res audio files, so your digital music can sound as good as vinyl, as well as a huge array of streaming services, including Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Amazon Music HD, TuneIn and Deezer. But your options aren’t limited to those. Thanks to wi-fi, Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth wireless connections, you can free your music however you see fit, whether you’re playing wirelessly from your phone, streaming from the internet, or over your home wireless network.

Maybe you prefer a wired connection? No problem. Denon Home speakers have a 3.5mm aux input connection, so you can feed an analogue source directly into the speaker. There is also a USB input so you can play music files from a USB stick or USB HDD. In addition, you can play these analogue sources and USB songs on any other HEOS device in the house.

No problem too if your digital music collection comprises disparate formats. Denon Home supports ALAC, FLAC and WAV files up to 192kHz/24-bit, as well as DSD 2.8MHz and 5.6MHz tracks for superb clarity. So don’t worry, those obscure Japanese jazz sessions in your collection will have their moment.

(Image credit: Denon)

Sound to the power of three

There are three speakers in the Denon Home range.

Denon Home 350 (£599) is the most powerful of the family. Six channels of amplification feed two 6.5-inch woofers, a pair of two-inch mid-range drivers and two tweeters for the ultimate in single-box sound.

Denon Home 250 (£449) is the mid-range offering, with two tweeters – angled for wider sound dispersion – and two four-inch woofers driven by four power amplifiers and underpinned by a 5.25-inch passive bass radiator.

If space is an issue, Denon Home 150 (£219) is for you. It packs surprisingly impactful sound into its diminutive footprint, thanks to its two-way combination of 3.5-inch woofer and one-inch tweeter.

All three come in either black or white finishes, to seamlessly blend into any home decór.

(Image credit: Denon)

Put Denon Home at the heart of your system

Denon Home speakers come with Denon’s HEOS tech built in. That means you can add any Home speaker to your current set-up, as long as it comprises other HEOS devices like Denon or Marantz AV receivers, soundbars or systems. In other words, they’re the perfect add-on to your hi-fi system, home cinema set-up, or of course they work wonderfully as standalone speakers.

Pair two Denon Home speakers in stereo and you can wirelessly connect them to a Denon DSW-1H subwoofer to create a 2.1 home cinema system with seismic bass. Add in a Denon DHT-S716H soundbar, and you’ve got a fully-fledged 5.1 surround sound system for truly immersing yourself in movies and TV shows.

The same HEOS tech means Denon Home speakers can work as part of a multi-room system, playing the same or different music in different rooms of your home. Set an ambient mood in the study, lively in the kitchen and background tunes in the lounge, say. It’s a house party, upgraded.

They’re truly part of the smart home too, as they can be voice controlled through Apple’s Siri, Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa personal assistants using a compatible device. Denon Home speakers all have built-in microphones as well, with native voice assistant support to be added via a firmware update later in 2020. That means Denon Home can really be at the heart of your smart home.

Even the traditional controls have been reimagined, and given a 21st-century twist. In place of the conventional tactile controls is a buttonless panel with a proximity sensor – this causes the touch controls to illuminate when it detects your hand is near. Quick select buttons offer one-touch access to your favourite internet radio stations, Spotify, or Aux input placement, while the water and stain-resistant wraparound cloth gives you fantastic placement flexibility, so you can enjoy sound in the kitchen or bathroom with peace of mind.

Versatile, high-tech and effortlessly simple to set up, Denon Home is the smart speaker range your home has been waiting for.