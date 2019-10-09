Best outdoor speakers 2019: portable and wireless

Best outdoor speakers Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best outdoor speakers you can buy in 2019.

You might be a fan Sunday brunch on the patio, long hikes in the hills or taking the party out onto the balcony – even in the rain. Or you might just want to listen to podcasts while you're sweeping leaves from the driveway. Whatever necessitates your music al fresco, there are plenty of portable outdoor speakers that aren't phased by a daily dose of mother nature.

Fully waterproof speakers are a great beach option and will survive a dip in the sea, while splashproof speakers can shrug off light rain at the barbecue like the best of us. Most portable speakers feature carry handles and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. Some even offer access to voice assistants, should you need to ask Siri how much longer the stew will take to cook, what the rugby score is, or the chances of rain this weekend in Cornwall.

Dinky models are great for slinging in a backpack, but there are plenty of high-fidelity options if you want to really level up the sound quality. Read on to peruse the best outdoor speakers – and choose your new favourite. What's more, Black Friday is almost with us again. Our advice? Familiarise yourself with these, then keep your eyes peeled for bargains.

(Image credit: Ultimate Ears)

1. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Small and sensational-sounding SPECIFICATIONS Battery life: 13hr | Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 10.4 x 9.5 x 9.5 | Features: Bluetooth, IP67 waterproof | Power: 86 dB Reasons to Buy Entertaining sound Surprisingly weighty bass Solid battery life Reasons to Avoid No built-in smart assistant $79.98 View at Walmart

The Wonderboom 2 cements Ultimate Ears' reputation for creating cute, brilliant-sounding portable speakers. The 13-hour battery life is enough for any al-fresco extravaganza, while an IP67 rating means it won't freak out if you drop it in a pool.

The real attraction, however, is the fantastic sound quality – that's what made it a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award winner. It's energetic at any volume and it delivers a thumping whack of bass that belies its size. Given that it costs around £89 (you may even get it cheaper), the Wonderboom 2 is a near-perfect party speaker and ideal for outdoor excursions.

Read the full review: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2

(Image credit: JBL)

2. JBL Charge 4 A fun and bubbly Bluetooth speaker that's serious when it comes to sound SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 22 x 9.5 x 9.3 | Power: 30W | Features: waterproof, Bluetooth v4.2, power bank, voice assistant integration | Connections: 3.5 mm stereo Reasons to Buy Rugged and water resistant USB port for charging Great sound quality Reasons to Avoid Perhaps too subtle for some $134.99 View at Harman 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

You'll get a whopping 20 hours of playback from this little five-star performer on a full battery – and it doesn't just come in this colour. The fact that we really like the JBL Charge 4 should come as no surprise to those who read our Charge 3 review (below). JBL has fine-tuned the sound in this latest iteration to please even pickier ears and battery capacity has increased. We can’t reasonably ask for any more at this price. Obviously there's a limit to the bass floor in a speaker of this size, but the low-end is tasteful – and there's still plenty of punch.

Read the full review: JBL Charge 4

(Image credit: JBL)

3. JBL Charge 3 Rugged portable speaker that loves the great outdoors SPECIFICATIONS Battery life: 20hr | Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 8.7 x 21.3 x 8.9 | Features: Bluetooth V4.1, IPX7 waterproof, power bank | Power: 2 x 10W Reasons to Buy Impressive build Clever design Useful features Weighty, punchy sound Reasons to Avoid Lacks a little subtlety $79.95 View at Amazon 992 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you're headed to a 'glampsite', Harvest Festival, or any place where charging your phone could hinder your online social presence, it's well worth packing a JBL Charge. As you might have twigged, it features a gargantuan 6000mAh battery – good for 20 hours playback and capable of charging dying smart devices via USB.

The build quality is as rugged as Ray Mears and an IPX7 rating means its fully waterproof (for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 1m). Crank it up and it's no shrinking violet, with a big, bold sound and energetic bass. It's not subtle, but you can't go wrong with this blend of power and performance.

Read the full review: JBL Charge 3

(Image credit: Tivoli Audio)

4. Tivoli Andiamo Stylish speaker that sounds as good as it looks SPECIFICATIONS Battery life: 20hr | Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 5.5 x 13.5 x 5.5 | Features: Bluetooth 3.0 | Power: 1 x 20W full-range driver Reasons to Buy Fast, agile, musical sound Premium feel and build Reasons to Avoid Not much at this price $149 View at Amazon

Tivoli knows a thing or two about extracting impressive sound from small boxes. It's smallest speaker, the Andiamo (Italian for 'let's go') makes up for its lack of frills with its sonic ability, Bang & Olufsen-esque styling and durable aluminium casing.

More importantly it's a joy to listen to, offering taught bass and articulate, musical sound. Peel back the leather carry handle and you'll find a simple set of controls: volume up, volume down, power and Bluetooth pairing. One for posh picnics.

Read the full review: Tivoli Andiamo

(Image credit: Ultimate Ears)

5. Ultimate Ears Roll 2 Ultra-portable and surprisingly dynamic SPECIFICATIONS Battery life: 9hr | Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 4 x 13.5 x 4 | Features: Bluetooth, IPX7 waterproof | Power: 9W Reasons to Buy Clear and detailed Easy to use Stylish design Reasons to Avoid Lacks bass $179.99 View at Amazon 988 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you're looking to cling on to the joys of summer just a little longer, the saucer-shaped Roll 2 will oblige. It's bright, fun and – crucially – sounds great. Rated IPX7, it's waterproof and even comes with a miniature inflatable ring - the UE Floatie - so you can float it in water.

The makers of ultra-portable speakers often dial up the bass to mask a lack of clarity. Thankfully that's not the case with this model, which sounds lively, detailed and assured. A 'DJ mode' means it can be paired with three smartphones so that nobody hogs the playlist.

With a striking design and simple, oversized controls, the Roll 2 is a lovable little speaker with a big heart.

Read the full review: Ultimate Ears Roll 2

(Image credit: JBL)

6. JBL Xtreme 2 A stylish spin on a waterproof boombox SPECIFICATIONS Battery life: 15hr | Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 13.6 x 28.8 x 13.2 | Features: Bluetooth V4.2, IPX7 waterproof, power bank | Power: 2 x 20W Reasons to Buy Clean, clear sound Balanced bass Solid design Reasons to Avoid Chunky proportions No multiroom $337.81 View at Amazon

Judging by its looks – it's a modern take on the boombox – you might expect oodles of in-your-face bass and, well, not much else. But don't be fooled by the "Xtreme" branding: this speaker sounds controlled and grown-up, offering crisp treble and a refined soundstage.

It's waterproof and adventure-ready thanks to a shoulder strap that attaches via carabiner clips. The battery has a neat trick up its sleeve, too: it doubles as a power bank, charging phones and tablets via USB. There are seemingly hundreds of JBL Bluetooth speakers, but this one hits the sweet spot between performance and portability.

Read the full review: JBL Xtreme 2

(Image credit: Bose)

7. Bose Soundlink Revolve Classy outdoor speaker from Bose SPECIFICATIONS Battery life: 12hr | Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 15.2 x 8.2 x 8.2 | Features: Bluetooth, IPX4 splash-proof | Power: Not available Reasons to Buy Big, punchy sound Great omnidirectional delivery Portable and feature-packed Reasons to Avoid Rivals sound more detailed Not especially rugged A bit pricey $119.99 View at Best Buy 18 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Bose's compact speaker is worth a place in your home – or your garden. It offers 360-degree sound and has a Party Mode, allowing you to hook-up two Revolve speakers to play in stereo. The IPX4 rating means it's splash-proof, not waterproof, so it's best suited to picnics rather than pool parties.

The intuitive controls are a dream to use, with a dedicated button to access your smartphone's voice assistant. Despite it's diminutive size, the Smartlink Revolve delivers a good punch of bass and impressive, room-filling sound. It could be crisper at the top end, but that's our only criticism.

Read the full review: Bose Soundlink Revolve

(Image credit: Dali)

8. Dali Katch An elegant, effortless award-winner SPECIFICATIONS Battery life: 24hr | Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 13.8 x 26.9 x 4.7 | Features: Bluetooth 4.0 aptX | Power: 2 x 25W Reasons to Buy Powerful, full-bodied sound Great sense of timing and dynamics Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price $449 View at Amazon 12 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Dali has an excellent track record when it comes to producing weighty, virtuoso speakers (this 'portable' model tips the scales at 1.1kg). With a marathon battery life and sublime dynamics, the Katch is aimed at sophisticated soirees rather than pork pie-fuelled picnics.

An EQ button lets you switch between two placement profiles: one for freestanding play, the other for a flat surface. It's not cheap – but its power and sonic ability are hard to match.

Read the full review: Dali Katch

(Image credit: JBL)

9. JBL Go 2 Stylish, funky portable speaker SPECIFICATIONS Battery life: 5hr | Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 8.6 x 7.1 x 3.2 | Features: Bluetooth V4.1, IPX7 waterproof | Power: 3W Reasons to Buy Aesthetically pleasing Well-balanced sound Decent bass from a small box Reasons to Avoid Poor battery life $29.99 View at Harman

The GO 2 will appeal to style hounds as it comes in a range of 12 vibrant colours. Despite the ultra-low price tag, it's rated IPX7 waterproof. Sure, bass levels are limited due to its dimension, but you can still expect decent sound quality with plenty of definition.

It comes with a microUSB charging port and a 3.5mm aux socket, so you don't have to rely on a Bluetooth connection. The only niggle is the anaemic battery life: two and a half hours of charging returns just five hours of playback. Chances are, the music will die before sundown. If you can overlook that, the GO 2 is charming – and fantastic value for money.

Read the full review: JBL Go 2