Soundbars are great, and all, but for sound that really surrounds you, you need a full surround sound system.

Going down the AV amplifier-plus-speaker package route is, of course, the best option for pure sound quality, but for many, the clutter and complexity of a traditional home cinema system is too much to bear. And, while we always encourage those on the fence to give it a go, we do understand that opinion.

Thankfully, there are now plenty of lifestyle alternatives. Many of those are built around a soundbar, usually with wireless surrounds and a wireless subwoofer for the full surround sound experience.

The most famous current example of this type of system is the Award-winning Samsung HW-Q990F, which can currently be bought for £1199 at Richer Sounds.

There are alternatives available for much less, though: the also Award-winning Hisense AX5125H is available for just £209 at Amazon.

But what if you want a system that isn't built around a soundbar, either for aesthetics or because you want a wider sound that will also work better for stereo music?

Or what if you simply want something that's much better than either of those previous recommendations?

Well, I have two very premium options that I personally love, and that can be bought for less than you might expect by combining early Black Friday deals with bundle discounts.

Sony Bravia Theatre Quad + Sub 9

(Image credit: Future)

Hands up, I was pretty disappointed by the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad when it first came out.

Compared with the preceding HT-A9 system, the Quad is crisper, more detailed and even more precise in its placement of Dolby Atmos effects, but it's also less weighty, which makes adding a subwoofer pretty much essential.

Given the huge price rise over the HT-A9 system, that led us to deliver a four-star verdict on the Bravia Theatre Quad.

Things have changed since then, though: right now, the Quad system is down from its launch price of £2499 to a much more palatable £1799 from Sony UK.

What's more, when you buy the Bravia Theatre Quad at Sony, you can then add the flagship Sub 9 subwoofer to your basket for £629 – down from its usual price of £899.

So, that's the full Quad system and the flagship subwoofer for £2428 at Sony UK – less than the Quad alone was at launch.

Why do I love this system? It's exceptionally cohesive, with the four speakers creating a seamless bubble of sound, into which Atmos effects are placed with amazing accuracy, and the sub is excellent, too, with oodles of weight but excellent dispersion and tonality as well.

The fact that it isn't built around a soundbar is a boon in my opinion, too. It looks neater, with nothing sitting in front of or beneath your TV, and having four identical speakers is what makes this system so amazingly immersive.

In truth, I think the discount on this could get even bigger during Black Friday proper, so a wait-and-see might be your best bet if you want the absolute best deal possible.

Save £970 Sony Bravia Theatre Quad + Sub 9: was £3,398 now £2,428 at sony.co.uk The Sony Bravia Theatre Quad system consists of four identical wired speakers that create an immersive bubble of Dolby Atmos sound. They're a bit bass-light, but add the excellent Sub 9 at the point of purchase, and you'll get a 30 per cent discount and an awesome upgrade in weight and depth.

Sony Bravia Theatre Trio + Rear 9 and Sub 9

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

While the alternative Sony Bravia Theatre Trio system does include a soundbar-like unit, it's much more compact than a typical soundbar, and it only handles centre duties, with dedicated left and right speakers filling out the front soundstage.

Think of it as a large soundbar deconstructed into three parts, and you get the idea.

Alone, the Trio system is five stars all the way, producing a movie and music performance that typical soundbars simply can't match, particularly where width, spaciousness, Atmos effects and stereo imaging are concerned.

Add the optional Rear 9 speakers and the Sub 9, though, and you've got a transformative, Award-winning, room-filling cinematic sound that gets close to rivalling traditional AV separates.

Best of all, the discounts on this Trio system are even larger than they are on the Quad setup: the base Trio package has been discounted from £1999 to £1499 at Sony UK, and if you buy the accessories at the same time, you get them half-price.

That means the total system can be yours for £2198 at Sony UK. A hefty sum of money, to be sure, but excellent value for what it is.

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