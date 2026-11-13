Innovation 2026

Sony Bravia Theatre Trio
Sony's dissected soundbar delivers a wealth of cutting-edge tech and is an innovative option any movie fan on the hunt for a wireless Dolby Atmos system should consider.
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Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
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