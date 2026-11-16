Looking at buying a budget AV receiver? This multi-Award-winning discounted Sony amp is a no-brainer

Looking for an outstanding AV receiver to kickstart your home cinema sound system?

Well, in our eyes at least, this is a rather straightforward recommendation. Unless your budget stretches into the four-figure territory, our first port of call would be the terrific Sony TA-AN1000.

This AV receiver has just notched its fourth What Hi-fi? Award, and has taken home the Product of the Year accolade for three years in a row. High praise indeed – and hard–earned thanks to its exceptional handling of dynamics, energetic and agile sound, and impactful, tuneful bass.

The TA-AN1000 is also back to its lowest ever price of £649 at Amazon – a neat saving of £350.

With stellar features and immersive sound, the Sony TA-AN1000 is an excellent all-around package.

It may be a few years old now, having come out in 2023, but it has successfully managed to fend off all the competition released since.

That’s because the TA-AN1000 excels in all the areas we look for, including the all-important sound quality.

We tested with a viewing of Drive, and found that the TA-AN1000 could deliver large, bold, dynamic shifts with immediacy and impact, without losing sight of subtler details.

“In the ensuing car chase, we are treated to an impressive show of dynamics, with the car engine roaring as The Driver accelerates away from the police,” reads our Sony TA-AN1000 review. “That being said, it doesn’t sacrifice the more intricate details, such as the rumble of the tyres on the road or the hissing inflection of the police officers’ voices through the radio.

“As a helicopter soars overhead, we get a beautiful display of scale and immersion as the sound travels overhead and towards the rear surround speakers in an impressively smooth motion.”

Features, as you would hope, are rather all-encompassing – format support includes Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, as well as HDR compatibility for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision.

There are also six HDMI ports on offer, which should be plenty for most people, especially with two of them at the HDMI 2.1 standard for 4K/120Hz signals.

Wireless connectivity is also a standout of this amp, with support for Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, Chromecast, AirPlay 2 and even Works with Sonos.

It’s rather simple: if you’re looking for an AV receiver at this price range, the Sony TA-AN1000 is your best option right now. Especially with a £350 discount at Amazon.

MORE:

Find all of our 2026 What Hi-Fi? Award winners here

Check out our picks for the best AV receivers

As well as the best surround sound systems