Classical music is a great way to test your hi-fi system. That’s partly down to the lower amount of processing that the tracks tend to go through. Also, the use of real, physical instruments rather than those of the electronic variety can be helpful when comparing products.

They can also be complex and nuanced tracks, which call for a great deal of care when it comes to your system’s level of definition, control and organisation.

As with all music, however, nothing beats the real thing. When I have funds and time, I try to watch live music whenever I can. Whether that’s a solo pianist or a full orchestra, there’s so much out there that I would love to see and hear. But, hard as I try, it’s just not possible to hear it all.

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That’s why my attention was piqued when I heard about a certain classical music streaming service. The Digital Concert Hall is the streaming app for the Berliner Philharmoniker, a renowned orchestra that has played since 1882 in Germany’s capital.

The app gives you access to an archive of past concerts which features around 900 entries, as well as live streams from the venue and interviews with various conductors.

It’s far from the cheapest streaming service on the market, with a monthly subscription costing £14.90 / $19. You can get a seven-day free trial, though.

Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 / Ólafsson · Petrenko · Berliner Philharmoniker - YouTube Watch On

There’s a good range of concerts to choose from, with the back catalogue going back more than 15 years. It’s pretty easy to find what you are looking for as well, with the homepage organised neatly into sections such as your current watches, upcoming live streams, and recently added recordings.

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All live concerts and recordings from the past nine seasons offer Dolby Atmos, which is a big draw for those seeking an immersive experience. The service also offers concerts in 4K UHD on most streaming boxes, including Apple TV 4K and the Chromecast with Google TV.

As I don’t have any concerts on the horizon, testing out the platform is a great way to fill the current musical gap in my life. And what better way to do it than with our reference sound system?

Right now, that is the KEF R Meta 5.1 Speaker System (costing around £10,499 / $13,2000 / AU$19400, which just won a What Hi-Fi? Award for 2026. That is paired with the R50 Dolby Atmos ‘toppers’. For the picture, I go for the stunning Epson EH-LS9000, which will set you back £2999 / $3999 / AU$7299.

The 2022 edition of the Apple TV 4K (which launched at £149 / $130 / AU$219) serves as a more than worthy streamer to access the app. Finally, that is all hooked up to the Denon AVC-A1H which comes in at £6300 / AU$12,499 (around $8285).

That comes to over £20 grand in the UK so, suffice to say, it’s an incredibly capable system for the task.

It’s time to get classical

(Image credit: Future)

Presented with a huge selection of options, I start with a piece I immediately recognise: Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major.

Even before the performance has begun, I get a fantastic sense of the room, and the hushed murmuring is delivered with an almost uncanny sense of precision, as a cough from the audience almost makes me turn around to check I’m not being snuck up on. As conductor Gustavo Dudamel steps onto the stage, the wave of applause engulfs me, and I can feel the acoustics of the hall.

As the first three notes jolt the piece into action and the entire orchestra bursts into life, suddenly I’m there. The screen melts away, and it’s like having front row seats to this beautiful rendition. It doesn’t take long before I forget I am testing and get lost in the music.

The speaker package delivers an extraordinary amount of detail, so every note comes through with clarity and precision, from the deep cellos to the sprightly piccolo. The bass from the timpani is impactful but not overpowering, and there’s a strong leading edge that I can feel with my feet.

Opting for something more experimental, I turn to Gabriela Ortiz’s Revolución Diamantina, which was first performed in 2023.

The piece features eight vocalists, and their voices are captured with clarity and expression without being lost among the rest of the instruments. Ortiz’s composition calls for a good handling of dynamics, and the KEF package delivers the gradual build to a glorious crescendo.

Up close and personal

Usually, when watching these concerts, you don’t often get to see the expressions of the conductor or the performers unless you are lucky enough to be in the front few rows. But the streaming service gives you a more intimate experience and makes you feel as though you are sitting right next to the performers at times, while mixing in shots from further away to remind you of the sheer scale of the orchestra.

Because it is streaming, there are points where the image goes a bit grainy – sadly par for the course when one is relying on wi-fi. But seeing the elated grin of the conductor when he finishes a piece is brilliant to witness, and gives you an extra insight into the performances.

It’s still not the same as being in the same room and feeling the exciting anticipation before the performance, of course. But it has definitely filled that music-shaped hole for now – and I didn’t have to pay an arm and a leg for front-row tickets. If you’re a classical music fan and want to see the famous orchestra from the comfort of your sofa, why not give it a go?

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