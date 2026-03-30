Amongst the best Bluetooth speakers we've ever tested is the five-star JBL Flip 7. And while you might see the odd drop in price now and again, we haven't seen a deal as good as this since Black Friday.

Right now, you can grab it for just £80 at Amazon, a whopping £50 discount on a speaker that offers clear, precise and enjoyable sound. But, you'll have to be quick!

It may look like £90 at first glance, but be sure to tick the box that says 'apply £10 voucher' before you add it to your basket and you can secure this unbeatable price.

Lowest price ever! Save £50 JBL Flip 7: was £130 now £80 at Amazon The JBL Flip 7 is a refined, portable and well-priced speaker that's tough to beat at this price. Plus, it's packed with features that you'd most likely want in a portable Bluetooth companion, from 14 hours of battery life (16 with Playtime Boost) to a mighty IP68 water and dustproof rating. This deal is only on the Black model though with a £30 saving available on all other colours.

The JBL Flip 7 is a five-star speaker, a What Hi-Fi? Award winner, and our top pick amongst the best Bluetooth speakers in terms of portability.

If you find the size or price of the JBL Charge 6 a little too much, this is a mighty alternative that's smaller, slimmer and less expensive. But, like the Charge 6, the Flip 7 also goes big on features.

There's a meaty 14 hours of battery life available on a single charge, ramped up with an extra two with Playtime Boost. Plus, Auracast functionality, the new sharing technology which lets you pair two Flip 7s together in stereo or hook up multiple units via the JBL Portable app.

The brilliant burrito-shaped speaker also has an IP68 rating, which means it's dust-proof and waterproof against prolonged submersion in fresh water, improving upon the Flip 6's IP67 certification. There's also wired listening for the first time, supporting up to 24-bit/96kHz lossless audio playback via a USB-C cable.

Sonically, this is the best Flip we've ever heard. It's bassier than before, with a smoother, more refined profile than the more hard-edged Flip 6 can manage.

This led our expert testers to say: "We know this is still a fairly compact portable Bluetooth speaker, but judged on such terms, the Flip 7 evidences what you might call genuine musicality. The subtleties of Jeff Buckley’s guitar playing on So Real are communicated with a deadly combination of accuracy and flair, complemented by bringing authenticity and clarity to dear old Jeff’s vocal stylings as he flits and flows from sultry whispers to his enthralling angelic wail."

Adding: "Hearty improvements to build quality, features and usability make the Flip 7 a more rounded performer than ever before, while sonic advances see it stride well clear of the competition."

And while we haven't seen a price this low since the mega Black Friday sales, somehow it's back. So, if you fancy grabbing JBL's mighty burrito, the Black model can be yours for just £80 at Amazon. Just don't forget to click that coupon!

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Read our full JBL Flip 7 review

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