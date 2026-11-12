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Temptation 2026

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Temptation

Marten Parker Duo Diamond Edition standmount speakers on stands in front of bookcase

Marten Parker Duo Diamond Edition

Read the full review here

Capable of delivering a spellbinding sound, for those who can afford them the Marten Parker Duo Diamond Edition standmount speakers are this year's Award-winner.

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

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