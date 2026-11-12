Hall of Fame 2026

ATC SCM50
After over a decade serving as our reference speakers, the ATC SCM50 enter our Hall of Fame.
NAD 3020 (1978)
This legendary stereo amplifier established NAD as a serious hi-fi player and deserves a special place in hi-fi history, as a result.
Pioneer Kuro (2008)
Improvements in the TV industry tend to be incremental, but when the Pioneer Kuro plasma appeared, it blew all previous models out of the water. Twenty years on, these Kuros are still revered. That’s an astonishing feat in an industry as fast-paced as this one.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.