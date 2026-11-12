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Hall of Fame 2026

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Hall of Fame

ATC SCM50 review

ATC SCM50

Read the full review here

After over a decade serving as our reference speakers, the ATC SCM50 enter our Hall of Fame.

Golden Anniversary Hall of Fame Hi-Fi and Audio

8 debut stereo amps from iconic hi-fi brands

NAD 3020 (1978)

This legendary stereo amplifier established NAD as a serious hi-fi player and deserves a special place in hi-fi history, as a result.

Golden Anniversary Hall of Fame TV and Home Cinema

Pioneer Kuro (2008)

Read the full review here

Improvements in the TV industry tend to be incremental, but when the Pioneer Kuro plasma appeared, it blew all previous models out of the water. Twenty years on, these Kuros are still revered. That’s an astonishing feat in an industry as fast-paced as this one.

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

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