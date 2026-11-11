Cambridge Audio brings room correction technology to its L/R active speakers

British hi-fi brand Cambridge Audio has today announced that an automatic room correction feature will be added to its proprietary StreamMagic app. The new feature, called RoomMagic, can be downloaded via a free over-the-air update from today, and is compatible with Cambridge’s L/R X and L/R M active stereo speakers.

We have tested only the smallest model in the L/R range, the L/R S (£399 / $549 / AU$949) , but we can’t wait to get our hands on the bigger, more expensive X and M models in due course.

To use RoomMagic, users require nothing more than a smartphone or tablet with the StreamMagic App and a pair of L/R X or L/R M speakers. According to the company, the entire set-up process “only takes a few minutes” and entails no subscription, trial period or separate app.

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To calibrate the speakers to your listening space, Cambridge Audio says that RoomMagic takes two measurements using your device’s built-in microphone: one to calibrate the microphone itself, and another from your listening position. After these have been taken, the software applies corrective processing to “restore the bass, scale and dynamics the L/R series was designed to deliver.”

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

Sonic adjustments are targeted at the low frequencies, where the company claims “rooms cause the greatest audible damage”. Middle and high frequencies are apparently left “untouched”, in order to avoid “distortion artefacts and loss of headroom”.

For an additional touch of flexibility, users can choose from three equalisation curves, which can be adjusted for intensity using a slider control within the app.

RoomMagic is being rolled out now to users of Cambridge Audio’s L/R X and L/R M speakers via the StreamMagic app.

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