Stop what you're doing, Ultimate Ears' Wonderboom 2 is now £30 for Prime Day

Two superb Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speakers have been discounted for Amazon Prime Day. The UE Wonderboom 2 is down £60 to just £30 – that's right, it's currently a third of its original price – while the pricier Boom 3 is less than half price at £75.

The Wonderboom 2 picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award last year, and we don't hand those out lightly. We praised its weighty bass and long battery life, but its feature set is what really made it stand out from the competition.

Not only can you pair it with other Ultimate Ears speakers, you can also activate a dedicated mode for outdoor listening – this is no gimmick, but a really useful feature that makes music clearer in an outside setting. Add to that the fact that it's hardwearing enough to take anything Mother Nature can throw at it, and you've got pretty much an unbeatable Bluetooth speaker – especially for £30.

The Boom 3 has also been reduced – it's now £75, which is less than half its original price.

It's a taller device than the rather squat Wonderboom – think of it as the Syd Little to the Wonderboom's Eddie Large. It has a button on top for playing and pausing music, while a long press summons playlists imported from a music streaming service. You can add and queue up your favourite playlists from certain streaming services on the Boom app, long-press the top button to play them and cycle through to the next list of tunes. It's so easy to use it soon becomes second nature.

Like the Wonderboom, it can pair with other UE speakers to make a louder sound, and it's built to withstand the elements. Another great Bluetooth speaker from Ultimate Ears, and another great deal for Amazon Prime Day.

