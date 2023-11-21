Black Friday deal alert! The Samsung S95C QD-OLED has never been so affordable

When Samsung’s S95C passed through our testing rooms earlier this year its performance didn’t quite live up to the high price tag – but with its latest Black Friday discount it starts to look like a better deal.

The 65-inch S95C originally went on sale for £3599, and while it hasn’t demanded such a high price since the summer, the £1999 it’ll cost you on Amazon at the moment is the lowest price it’s ever been available for.

It’s not too hard to see why it was so expensive either. This is one of the most technically advanced TVs we’ve ever seen, but its performance-per-pound just wasn’t enough to earn it the full five stars in Samsung S95 C review.

Samsung QE65S95C was £3099 now £1999 at Amazon (save £1100)

With its QD-OLED panel, Samsung's S95C is a technological tour de force that might lack some subtlety but has the brightness and dynamism to really impress – and it's now cheaper than ever.

While its QD-OLED panel is capable of delivering glorious brightness, contrast and detail (albeit after some tweaking in the menus), it can look a little dull in Filmmaker Mode, and there’s not as much subtlety to the picture as you’d expect from a TV that started the year with such a high price tag. While its speakers offer a more punchy and engaging performance than LG’s G3, they also lack bass weight and depth.

Still, the S95C is capable of knocking your socks off with its picture, and we do love its design. It has a consistent thickness of just 1.1cm, which makes it feel sturdy and allows you to mount it pretty much flush with the wall. That’s helped by plugging all your sources into the separate One Connect box, which then hooks up to the TV by a single slimline cable. You can either hide this away somewhere, or attach it to the back of the stand.

The S95C felt “right on the cusp of true greatness” when we reviewed it at full price back in May, and while the Sony A80L is more affordable and balances dynamism and subtlety in a way that the Samsung just can’t, there’s still plenty to be impressed by here.

There were only seven S95Cs left in stock on Amazon when we started writing this story, and one sold in the process, so you might need to be quick if you’re planning to snap one up.

