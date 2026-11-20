Live
Early Black Friday deals: the top savings on OLED TVs, headphones, vinyl and more handpicked by our reviewers
Whether it’s a new turntable or a Dolby Atmos sound system, our experts have you covered
If you’re looking for a Black Friday discount on a piece of AV hardware, then we have good and bad news.
First, the bad: it’s not actually Black Friday yet. Black Friday is next Friday. Today is what many have come to call “fake Black Friday”.
Fake because, despite it not being the big day, many retailers are still pushing early deals using the branding – which, hands in the air, we find just as confusing as you.
The good news is that, even if you got the dates wrong, there are some decent deals doing the rounds on everything from entry-level Mini LED TVs to premium floorstanding speakers – you just have to look a little harder to find them.
That’s where we step in. Our team of reviewers and deals experts are manning this page, flagging the best AV deals they’ve spotted and recommend in real time.
Every deal, outside of exceptions we’ll flag, is on a product we’ve fully reviewed, price-checked, and recommend. On the off chance you don’t find what you’re looking for, don’t worry. We’ll be doing the same until the clock strikes midnight on Cyber Monday (30th November).
So don’t panic; there’s still plenty of time to find the perfect deal for your specific needs and budget.
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: £100s of OLED TVs and headphones
- Richer Sounds: 33% off Award-winning AVRs and more
- Sevenoaks: up to £700 off five-star Dolby Atmos sound systems
- Peter Tysons: huge savings on KEF speakers and more
- HMV: three vinyl records for £66
- Sky: TV and broadband from £22 per month
- Currys: up to £500 off Award-winning TVs
- Samsung: get a free Dolby Atmos soundbar with your TV
- KEF: up to 25% off speakers
- John Lewis: save up to £200 on your next TV
LIVE: Latest Updates
Building your first home cinema? This is the AV receiver we recommend
Putting together your first proper home cinema?
It's an exciting, but often confusing time. We can make that decision a bit easier, however. Unless your budget is over a grand, we recommend the Sony TA-AN1000 as your AV receiver of choice.
Why? Well, it's just won four What Hi-Fi? Awards and is our AV receiver Product of the Year, thanks to a sleek design, good feature set and outstanding performance. Despite several challengers over the last few years, the Sony TA-AN1000 remains the class leader at this level.
Sitting as our overall pick on our best AV receivers list and with four What Hi-Fi? Awards, the Sony TA-AN1000 can’t be recommended enough by our expert testers. With a spacious presentation, precise, detailed sound, and impressive dynamics, this AV receiver is great value at this price.
Read moreRead less▼
The micro system returns in this excellent Denon deal
Did you have a micro system in the '90s or 2000s?
They may have largely been replaced by the wireless speaker, but they are still going – and there's one model in particular that our audio experts just can't stop thinking about.
We first reviewed the Denon D-M41DAB in 2017 and it's won a What Hi-Fi? Award every year since, thanks to its compact build, Bluetooth compatibility, and strong sound quality for the price.
It's the benchmark for entry-level hi-fi, and you can now get the full system, including speakers, with an excellent £100 off this early Black Friday.
Combining a host of connectivity options with an excellent sonic performance, the Denon D-M41DAB budget micro hi-fi system is perfect for those who have limited listening space and want to make use of various audio sources without sacrificing sound quality.
Read moreRead less▼
Soundtrack your party season with this Bose speaker, now at a new low price
Hosting a Christmas party or two?
Then you'll want a speaker that can cut through the noise. And that's exactly what we have with the five-star Bose SoundLink Max, a hefty Bluetooth speaker that can handle even the rowdiest of celebrations.
Our expert testers were big fans of the lively, energetic sound and powerful, tight bass, as well as the rugged, ergonomic design that will come in handy for outdoor summer parties next year.
We're also pleased to report that the wireless speaker is at its lowest price yet, with a whopping £130 saving available!
With a rugged, ergonomic design and a lively, energetic sound, the Bose SoundLink Max wraps up excellent sound quality and an enjoyable user experience into one attractive package. Recommended, especially at this new low price.
Read moreRead less▼
After a UST to replace your TV? £1000 off this Award-winning projector
Been considering a projector but found them too impractical for a living room?
Then you'll want to consider a UST (ultra short throw) projector, which can offer a huge screen only inches away from the wall, making them highly practical TV replacements.
And our favourite UST projector happens to have a nice juicy discount right now. The AWOL Vision Aetherion Max just won a What Hi-Fi? Award for its outstanding picture quality, good sound for a projector and all-around great value.
We're also fans of the futuristic design – as well as the £1000 discount it's currently enjoying.
The AWOL Vision Aetherion Max is the best UST projector we've ever had in our test room, offering outstanding picture quality, good built-in audio, and an impressive feature set. Ideal if you're short on space or want a living room projector.
Read moreRead less▼
Upgrade your TV speakers for the price of a family takeaway
Are your built-in TV speakers not cutting it?
It's a common occurrence. And while we recommend checking out our best soundbars page to find a great Dolby Atmos system, we also love a value soundbar that delivers a real sonic upgrade without breaking the bank.
And that's exactly what we have here. Despite a very affordable price, the Sony HT-SF150 looks and feels premium.
Most importantly, though, the budget bar offers a quick and easy step-up in sound quality from your TV speakers, with Sony's S-Force Front Surround technology giving a more encompassing soundstage. It was already excellent value, and now it's even better at the lowest price we've seen all year.
An excellent budget soundbar, the Sony HT-SF150 will do a lot to take your TV's audio up a notch from its built-in speakers. We gave this bar a solid four-star review, praising its premium looks, impressive scale and width, and of course, its accessible price point. Featuring HDMI (ARC) optical, and USB inputs, this bar should slot into almost any set-up.
Read moreRead less▼
Block out the outside world with five-star noise cancellers
Want to drown out the din of co-workers, public transport or just the drone of everyday life?
Then you'll want one of our best noise-cancelling earbuds, which use a clever mixture of microphones and speakers to cancel out background noise.
And our top pick for noise-cancelling earbuds, the five-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2nd Gen), are now at a new lowest price for early Black Friday.
Bose has long been the king of ANC (active noise cancellation) and the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) are their best buds yet, putting you in your own silent bubble with only your music or podcasts.
If you need some noise-cancelling earbuds to keep the world at bay, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any as powerful as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen). These buds offer a punchy, full bodied sound with a secure and comfortable fit. Better still, they are now at their lowest-ever price.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're on a bit more of a budget, then the Sony WF-C710N are an excellent alternative.
They're the cheapest noise-cancelling headphones we recommend, with the Award-winning earbuds using Dual Noise Sensor filters to filter out lower-mid and bass frequencies especially well.
But they're also sonically great, with excellent detail and tight, punchy bass, making them excellent value.
The Sony WF-C710N are comfortable, capable noise-cancellers that deliver a grown-up performance for not a huge amount of money. With impactful but controlled bass, a great sense of musicality and dynamics in spades, they're a great Black Friday buy.
Lowest price in pink finish
Read moreRead less▼
Looking for new earbuds, but tight on cash?
If you're looking for a new pair of earbuds, but on a strict budget, there are two pairs we currently recommend. And as luck would have it, there are deals on both right now.
First up, if you're looking for the wireless variety, we'd strongly recommend checking out Amazon's current deal on the Sony WF-C510, which lets you nab a pair for £35 (save £25). The Award-winning earbuds are the best you'll find for the money and the only ones under £50 capable of delivering decent audio we've tested this year.
Surprisingly musical and comfy to wear, these are the ones to get if you're on a budget.
Read moreRead less▼
Looking for wired earbuds? Then you'll want to check out the Award-winning Sennheiser CX 80U, which are currently available for a modest £25 on Amazon (save £10). As we said in our recent review:
"The Sennheiser CX 80U might be cheap in price, but they’re anything but when it comes to sound quality. They sound big, dynamic and surprisingly sophisticated. If you want to go wired on a budget, this is a pair we heartily recommend."
If that doesn't catch your attention as a music fan, we don't know what will.
Forget the rest, the CX 80U are the best-sounding cheap wired earbuds currently available. Highly recommended.
Read moreRead less▼
Two top systems deals
If you're looking for a decent Dolby Atmos system or entry-level stereo hi-fi setup, then we have two package deals well worth considering.
If you're after a premium Dolby Atmos system, but aren't terribly keen on wires, then you should check out Peter Tyson's current deal on the Sonos Arc Ultra with 2x Sonos Era 300 & Sonos Sub 4 package. The package deal lets you buy the whole lot for £2187. That's a £50 saving on the current cost of getting each part separately and a £509 discount on the package's launch price.
This Sonos package will deliver one of the best Dolby Atmos performances you'll find at home.
Read moreRead less▼
If it's an entry-level stereo setup you're after, then we'd suggest looking at the current WiiM Amp Pro and Dali Kupid bundle on Peter Tyson.
The bundle lets you pick both up for £599, a £99 saving on the price you'd pay picking them up separately.
The Kupid are a stellar, five-star pair of standmount speakers we recommend even at full price. Specifically designed for people just getting into hi-fi, despite their low cost and small dimensions, they're capable of delivering a surprising amount of volume and generally dynamic, detailed, punchy, and ultimately, fun sound.
Though the WiiM Amp Pro didn't quite impress us enough to nab an elusive fifth star, it's a very competent compact unit that matches nicely with the Kupid. So as a package, we're more than happy to recommend the two together.
A compact, nicely matched hi-fi system that will be an ideal fit for hi-fi newbies and music fans on a strict budget.
Read moreRead less▼
Meet the team
I’ve covered more Prime Days, Black Fridays and general AV sale events than I care to count. This, plus my experience as What Hi-Fi?’s editor-in-chief and a regular reviewer, gives me an expert knowledge of the market as a whole, which is why I’ll occasionally be chipping in here, offering my two cents on the top savings to jump at, and ones to avoid.
As the Deals Writer for What Hi-Fi? and a bona fide home cinema and hi-fi fan, I spend my days covering deals on all the latest TVs, soundbars, projectors, amps, speakers, headphones and more. I’ve spent years taking part in Black Friday both as a writer and a consumer, and know how important it is to cut through the noise to recommend the best value products. As a Deals Writer, I’m constantly searching for new lowest prices and for ways to help our readers save money, but also making sure we’re highlighting products that are genuinely worth your money and have earned a recommendation from our rigorous review process.
I’m What Hi-Fi?’s TV & AV Editor, and I’ve been testing TVs and home cinema kit for almost 20 years. I love high-end gear, of course, but I also firmly believe that great picture and sound quality should be available to all. The good news is that it is! You really don’t have to spend a fortune to get a home cinema experience to be proud of – especially if you shop around. I’m always on the hunt for big discounts, and sales events such as Black Friday often unearth some great deals, but not all offers are as great as they might at first seem. Over the next few days, I will be flagging the real deals and warning you off the fake ones.
I run our hi-fi and audio section, and have spent over 14 years at What Hi-Fi? reviewing everything from premium turntables and stereo amplifiers to affordable DACs and speakers. Armed with plenty of advice, experience, and a desire to ensure everyone gets the ideal product for their needs and system, I will be able to tell you whether a Black Friday hi-fi deal is worth the plunge or not – and recommend better alternatives for better value.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.