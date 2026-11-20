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Meet the team Alastair Stevenson Social Links Navigation Editor in Chief I’ve covered more Prime Days, Black Fridays and general AV sale events than I care to count. This, plus my experience as What Hi-Fi?’s editor-in-chief and a regular reviewer, gives me an expert knowledge of the market as a whole, which is why I’ll occasionally be chipping in here, offering my two cents on the top savings to jump at, and ones to avoid. Daniel Furn Staff Writer, Deals As the Deals Writer for What Hi-Fi? and a bona fide home cinema and hi-fi fan, I spend my days covering deals on all the latest TVs, soundbars, projectors, amps, speakers, headphones and more. I’ve spent years taking part in Black Friday both as a writer and a consumer, and know how important it is to cut through the noise to recommend the best value products. As a Deals Writer, I’m constantly searching for new lowest prices and for ways to help our readers save money, but also making sure we’re highlighting products that are genuinely worth your money and have earned a recommendation from our rigorous review process. Tom Parsons Social Links Navigation I’m What Hi-Fi?’s TV & AV Editor, and I’ve been testing TVs and home cinema kit for almost 20 years. I love high-end gear, of course, but I also firmly believe that great picture and sound quality should be available to all. The good news is that it is! You really don’t have to spend a fortune to get a home cinema experience to be proud of – especially if you shop around. I’m always on the hunt for big discounts, and sales events such as Black Friday often unearth some great deals, but not all offers are as great as they might at first seem. Over the next few days, I will be flagging the real deals and warning you off the fake ones. Kashfia Kabir Social Links Navigation Hi-Fi and Audio Editor I run our hi-fi and audio section, and have spent over 14 years at What Hi-Fi? reviewing everything from premium turntables and stereo amplifiers to affordable DACs and speakers. Armed with plenty of advice, experience, and a desire to ensure everyone gets the ideal product for their needs and system, I will be able to tell you whether a Black Friday hi-fi deal is worth the plunge or not – and recommend better alternatives for better value.