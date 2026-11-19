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The best early Black Friday deals: discounts on OLED TVs, wireless headphones and more, handpicked by our experts
The top audio and home cinema savings – brought to you live by our reviewers!
While it's technically not Black Friday until next week, you'd be forgiven for thinking otherwise due to the sheer amount of deals available.
But whether it's officially Black Friday or not, we've spotted some genuinely impressive discounts and rock-bottom savings on OLED TVs Bluetooth headphones, Dolby Atmos soundbars and much more in the worlds of hi-fi and home cinema.
We only recommend our readers the best, and every product below will have been tried and tested by our expert review team. They have to get at least four stars to get the What Hi-Fi? seal of approval, and we've also checked the prices to make sure you're getting a genuine saving.
We've also just had our annual Awards evening, so it's an excellent chance to pick up the cream of the crop!
We'll be sharing deals, tips, tricks and more all the way through Black Friday, so make sure to check back for even more savings.
But the best deals live right now, scroll down to see our top early picks for Black Friday 2026!
Black Friday quick links
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A stellar deal on returning classic
Sony's over-ear wireless headphones have been on a hot streak for quite some time. But the original WH-1000XM4, from yesteryear, is often viewed as a particular high point for the brand. So, when it decided to release a new and improved Sony WH-1000XM4C, we stood up and took notice.
Refined to offer improved audio and a few quality-of-life upgrades, but coming with a much lower price tag, they certainly looked interesting. And thankfully, when we reviewed them, they delivered the sonic goods in spades. Hence our five-star rating and glowing verdict:
"The WH-1000XM4C don’t reinvent the wheel, but this was never their intention. They bring a much-loved wireless headphone design back to life and add small sonic improvements to sweeten the deal. Musical, comfortable, portable and with solid ANC – what more could you wish for?"
And thanks to this stellar deal on Amazon, they're now even cheaper, retailing for £179 (save £40).
These Sonys are the perfect combination of performance, features and value. They deliver a wonderfully engaging and musical sound, hugely competitive ANC for the money and great levels of comfort for long-term listening. Now £40 off and sitting at their lowest price ever.
A top saving on an deal beginner turntable
New to vinyl? Or perhaps getting back into it after several years away?
Then the Sony PS-LX3BT is one of our first ports of call. As an automatic turntable, it’s incredibly easy to use, with the ‘start’ and ‘stop’ buttons all you’ll need after setup. You’ll barely have to touch the tonearm!
It comes with a good-quality phono stage built-in too, so you won’t have to faff around buying one separately, and there’s Bluetooth connectivity to connect to your existing devices.
Most importantly, though, the sound quality is top-notch for this price level. As our Sony PS-LX3BT review reads.
"We’re taken with just how composed, controlled and well-organised the Sony sounds, marvelling at the effortless cohesion and solidity it brings to the entirety of Michael Jackson’s Bad album."
With a high-quality built-in phono stage, Bluetooth connectivity and impressive ease of use, the Sony PS-LX3BT comes highly recommended for beginners. It sounds great too, with excellent detail levels.
Meet the team
I’ve covered more Prime Days, Black Fridays and general AV sale events than I care to count. This, plus my experience as What Hi-Fi?’s editor-in-chief and a regular reviewer, gives me an expert knowledge of the market as a whole, which is why I’ll occasionally be chipping in here, offering my two cents on the top savings to jump at, and ones to avoid.
As the Deals Writer for What Hi-Fi? and a bona fide home cinema and hi-fi fan, I spend my days covering deals on all the latest TVs, soundbars, projectors, amps, speakers, headphones and more. I’ve spent years taking part in Black Friday both as a writer and a consumer, and know how important it is to cut through the noise to recommend the best value products. As a Deals Writer, I’m constantly searching for new lowest prices and for ways to help our readers save money, but also making sure we’re highlighting products that are genuinely worth your money and have earned a recommendation from our rigorous review process.
I’m What Hi-Fi?’s TV & AV Editor, and I’ve been testing TVs and home cinema kit for almost 20 years. I love high-end gear, of course, but I also firmly believe that great picture and sound quality should be available to all. The good news is that it is! You really don’t have to spend a fortune to get a home cinema experience to be proud of – especially if you shop around. I’m always on the hunt for big discounts, and sales events such as Black Friday often unearth some great deals, but not all offers are as great as they might at first seem. Over the next few days, I will be flagging the real deals and warning you off the fake ones.
I run our hi-fi and audio section, and have spent over 14 years at What Hi-Fi? reviewing everything from premium turntables and stereo amplifiers to affordable DACs and speakers. Armed with plenty of advice, experience, and a desire to ensure everyone gets the ideal product for their needs and system, I will be able to tell you whether a Black Friday hi-fi deal is worth the plunge or not – and recommend better alternatives for better value.
What products should I look out for over Black Friday?
If you’re looking for the best products, your first port of call should be one of our buying guides as well as our list of Award winners.
But if you’re after products that are likely to see discounts this Black Friday, we have some recommendations. Black Friday is, of course, synonymous with TV discounts, and the LG C-series often drops to new lows over the big week. The latest model, the LG C6, won four What Hi-Fi? Awards, and the 65-inch model has already dropped from £2500 to £1649 at Peter Tyson. We wouldn’t be surprised if it goes lower though…
On the audio side of things, Black Friday is a great time to pick up a new pair of wireless headphones. Sony has already launched a sale, and the first discount of the Sony WH-1000XM4C is one of the best early deals so far – it’s already £179 at Amazon, despite only launching in September. Bose, Sennheiser, Beyerdynamic and more have also joined in the sales fun, and we expect even more savings as the big day gets closer.
Welcome to our early Black Friday live hub!
We’d like to thank you for coming to our Black Friday deals hub! It’s a tough time for hi-fi and home cinema shoppers, with prices only seeming to be going up. But with Christmas just around the corner, we hope you’re able to get some gifts for the important people in your life while also indulging in your own passions and interests.
We’re pleased to report that deals have been running since the start of November this year, and many of them have been rather impressive savings on top-tier products. We’ll list the best here, while continuing to hunt for new discounts and deals as more savings go live.
We’re here to help you find the best prices on the products you love. But after reviewing hundreds of products, we’re also here to lend our expertise and give you advice. If you have any queries about a product or its price, please get in touch using this page's comments section, on our forums, social channels or shared email. Keep an eye out for our live Q&As also!
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