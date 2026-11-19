While it's technically not Black Friday until next week, you'd be forgiven for thinking otherwise due to the sheer amount of deals available.

But whether it's officially Black Friday or not, we've spotted some genuinely impressive discounts and rock-bottom savings on OLED TVs Bluetooth headphones, Dolby Atmos soundbars and much more in the worlds of hi-fi and home cinema.

We only recommend our readers the best, and every product below will have been tried and tested by our expert review team. They have to get at least four stars to get the What Hi-Fi? seal of approval, and we've also checked the prices to make sure you're getting a genuine saving.

We've also just had our annual Awards evening, so it's an excellent chance to pick up the cream of the crop!

We'll be sharing deals, tips, tricks and more all the way through Black Friday, so make sure to check back for even more savings.

But the best deals live right now, scroll down to see our top early picks for Black Friday 2026!