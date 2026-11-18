Austrian audio manufacturer, Pro-Ject, has announced a new stereo power amplifier, the Amp Box S3 L, which the company says is designed “for listeners who want more power from a compact component”.

The new model builds on the design of Pro-Ject’s Amp Box S3, pairing a larger aluminium enclosure with a more powerful amplifier, while sticking to a relatively small footprint of 55 × 206 × 153mm (hwd). Pro-Ject claims the Amp Box S3 L is “ideal for harder-to-drive speakers and larger rooms”.

Indeed, the expanded enclosure has made room for a significant increase in output power. At four ohms, the amplifier delivers 140W per channel, which is 100W more than its predecessor. Faced with an eight ohm load, the Amp Box S3 L can still muster 80W per channel.

Latest Videos From What Hi-Fi? Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

Both of the amplifier’s channels are independently amplified, which Pro-Ject claims minimises crosstalk, “to deliver a cleaner, more precise stereo image”.

The amplifier has stereo RCA line-level inputs with an impedance of 10kΩ. There is also a 12V DC trigger input, which uses a 2.5mm coaxial connection. For outputs, Pro-Ject has included two pairs of four millimeter terminals, which are suitable for use with banana plugs, spades or bare wire.

As this is solely a power amplifier, it will need an accompanying pre-amp. Fortunately, Pro-Ject says the Amp Box S3 L is “the ideal partner” to its recently released Pre Box S3, which can function as a preamplifier, headphone amplifier and DAC, and features a wide range of connections for audio sources.

The Pro-Ject Amp Box S3 L costs £449 and will be available in the UK from December in black or silver finishes. We will add international pricing and availability as it is announced.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Pro-Ject’s Heinz Lichtenegger wins What Hi-Fi?’s Outstanding Contribution Award for 2026

Chord’s first-ever Class G power amplifier pledges high-end performance in its most affordable Ultima package

Stay up to date with our pick of the best stereo amplifiers tested by our expert reviewers