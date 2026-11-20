If you're looking to start your first separates hi-fi system, Audiolab's latest duo could fit the bill.

The British brand has unveiled the 3000CD CD player and 3000A stereo amplifier, with both components focused on bringing quality "hi-fi engineering and a focus on sound quality to an accessible new price point".

Audiolab 3000A stereo amplifier

(Image credit: Audiolab)

If you're building a budget hi-fi system from scratch, you'll need a stereo amplifier at its heart. The 3000A offers no internal DAC or digital connectivity, instead aiming to focus on "providing a solid foundation upon which to build a high-calibre music system".

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The new 3000A delivers 35 watts of Class A/B power into 8 ohms, promising a potent blend of low distortion, thermal efficiency and reliable operation.

Audiolab claims to have paid particular attention to the amp's power supply, thermal management and circuit layout, with each component chosen to preserve signal integrity and deliver outstanding "dynamic expression, rhythmic precision and bass control".

The budget amplifier is founded on a custom-specified 180VA toroidal transformer, selected for its efficiency and compact magnetic profile, helping the 3000A respond more effectively to rapid changes in current.

The 3000A's circuitry uses a two-layer printed circuit board (PCB). The layout has been designed to manage current flow while keeping sensitive signals separated from the power amplifier section to reduce unwanted sonic distortion.

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Audiolab's new amplifier offers a trio of line-level RCA inputs for connecting to an array of analogue sources, such as the also-newly-released Audiolab 3000CD CD player. If you prefer vinyl over CDs, the 3000A also incorporates a moving magnet phono stage, as well as a line-level output and a 6.5mm headphone port for private listening.

Audiolab 3000CD CD player

(Image credit: Audiolab)

Arriving alongside the 3000A amp is the 3000CD, billed as the most affordable CD player Audiolab has ever produced.

Central to the 3000CD is its disc-reading system, with both the mechanism and servo control working together to "maintain accurate, stable playback".

Audiolab claims to treat the mechanism, servo and decoding stages as an integrated system, an approach it says helps ensure more consistent, dependable playback.

Digital-to-analogue conversion is handled by an ESS Sabre32 Reference DAC chip, boasting 'HyperStream' architecture and 'Time Domain Jitter Eliminator' technology in pursuit of low noise and high dynamic range.

The 3000CD houses two optical and two coaxial inputs, meaning that external devices can harness the power of the player's built-in DAC chip. Analogue outputs are represented by single-ended RCA and balanced XLR options, while a single optical and coaxial output each allow for connecting to an external DAC.

Both new Audiolab releases follow the same no-frills but reliable design language, with each sporting a centrally-mounted digital display alongside a metallic outer casing.

The Audiolab 3000A and 3000CD will be available from late November in a choice of black or silver finishes. Both are priced at £449 / $699 / AU$999. That puts the 3000A just above our Award-winning Rotel A8 (£399 / $449 / AU$649) budget amp, while the 3000CD faces off against the five-star Marantz CD 70 (£499 / $750 / AU$1000).

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